MERSEYSIDE SET TO UNITE FOR BIGGEST SHOW IN CAGE WARRIORS HISTORY

Just hours after the Merseyside Derby decides the City’s footballing bragging rights at Anfield, the red and blue halves of Liverpool will reunite once more to support their local heroes at the Echo Arena on April 1st for Cage Warriors 82.

The event is headlined by Liverpool’s own world champion, featherweight king Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett who takes on Nad Narimani in his latest title defence. Cage Warriors other Merseyside champion, Chris Fishgold, will also be in action in the night’s co-main attraction, defending his lightweight belt.

The two world champions will be backed up by another SEVEN of Liverpool’s finest fighters – including popular Evertonian flyweight Molly McCann – as Cage Warriors stack the deck with local stars ahead of the event.

Confirmed for the event is a middleweight bout between Liverpool’s Lee ‘The Butcher’ Chadwick (21-13-1) and Irish veteran Tommy Quinn (6-3).

Another Liverpool fighter, Ellis Hampson (6-3, 1NC), will also feature on the card in a 160lb catchweight bout against Perry Goodwin (6-4).

And new Cage Warriors signing Dean Trueman (7-3) will look to follow up his spectacular 12-second KO win at CW79 with another impressive victory when he takes on undefeated Swede Frantz Slioa (4-0) in a featherweight contest.

“We’ve already sold more tickets for this event than we did when more than 3,000 people watched Paddy win the belt at the Echo last year,” said Cage Warriors president Graham Boylan.

“This show is all set to showcase the very best of Liverpool’s fighting talent, and no city supports their own more passionately than the city of Liverpool.

“This is shaping up to be the biggest show we’ve ever done, and I’m expecting a special atmosphere in the Echo Arena on April 1.”

Tickets are available via the Echo Arena http://bit.ly/CW82tickets from £33.50. Tickets are selling fast, so make sure you get yours and be a part of Cage Warriors’ biggest ever show.