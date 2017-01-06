Megan Anderson vs. Charmaine Tweet Elevated To Interim Featherweight Title Fight

A title will be on the line at Invicta Fighting Championships 21.

The previously announced main event between Megan Anderson (7-2) and Charmaine Tweet (9-5) will now be a five-round affair for the interim featherweight championship.

The fight will mark Anderson’s first chance at Invicta gold. The Australian, who now resides in Kansas City, enters the match-up having won three straight fights. The streak, which includes back-to-back, first-round knockout victories over Peggy Morgan and Amanda Bell, earned the 26-year-old the 2016 Invicta FC Fan Choice Awards for “Fighter of the Year” and “Knockout of the Year.”

A former title challenger, Canada’s Tweet returned to the promotion in May, delivering her own “Knockout of the Year” contender with a first-round finish of Latoya Walker via spinning backfist. The victory extended her current winning streak to three.

Additionally, former strawweight title challenger DeAnna Bennett (8-2) has been forced out of her bout with Jodie Esquibel (5-2). Replacing Bennett will be undefeated newcomer Kali “Pop Tart” Robbins (4-0), and the match-up with Esquibel will now be a 120-pound catchweight. Robbins, who hails from Milwaukee, has finished all four of her professional wins, including three inside the first round.

Invicta FC 21 will take place Saturday, Jan. 14 from the historic Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Mo. The event will air live and exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.

The updated fight card for Invicta FC 21 can be found below:

Interim Featherweight Title: Megan Anderson (7-2) vs. Charmaine Tweet (9-5)

Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad (8-1) vs. Raquel Pa’aluhi (5-5)

Catchweight (120 pounds): Jodie Esquibel (5-2) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks (2-1) vs. Aspen Ladd (4-0)

Flyweight: Andrea Lee (4-2) vs. Jenny Liou (6-4)

Flyweight: Heather Hardy (0-0) vs. Brieta Carpenter (0-0)

Strawweight: Amy Montenegro (7-2) vs. Celine Haga (10-13)

Flyweight: Rachael Ostovich (3-2) vs. Christina Ferea (0-0)

Tickets for Invicta FC 21 can be purchased via Ticketfly.com.