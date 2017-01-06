MEGAN ANDERSON could be the face of the UFC Women’s Featherweight division

Megan Anderson is originally from Australia and has brought her talents to the United States to pursue her dreams. She is currently training with UFC fighters James Krause, Tim Elliott, and Zak Cummings at Glory MMA & Fitness in Lee’s Summit, Missouri and is well on her way to becoming a true star in the Women’s Featherweight division.

The Australian is currently riding a 3 fight win streak inside the Invicta FC cage and is set to face Charmaine Tweet on January 14th at the Scottish Rite Temple in Kansas City, Missouri. With the UFC bringing in the Women’s Featherweight division this win could easily put Anderson at the top of the heap of the division inside the UFC. Megan Anderson is currently 7-2 and has won her last 3 fights by TKO/KO. She is exactly the type of fighter the UFC is looking for and I truly believe she is on her way to being the face of the UFC Women’s Featherweight division.