MEET DAN HARDY, BRAD PICKETT AND EDITH LABELLE AT CAGE WARRIORS 84

Fans attending the Cage Warriors 84 event in London will get the chance to meet three stars during an exclusive meet-and-greet session on fight night.

Heading up the list of stars is Cage Warriors royalty in the form of Dan ‘The Outlaw’ Hardy. Dan captured the Cage Warriors welterweight title earlier in his career, back in 2005, and went on to become the first British fighter to compete for a UFC world title when he challenged the great Georges St-Pierre at UFC 111 in 2010. Now Dan is known worldwide as one of the voices of the UFC, as one of the sport’s most articulate analysts.

Joining Dan for the exclusive meet-and-greet session is one of the UK’s most beloved fighters, Brad ‘One Punch’ Pickett. Brad brought the curtain down on his career in his home town of London at UFC Fight Night earlier this year, and he’ll be paying us a visit to spend some time with the fans at the Indigo during fight night.

And joining the two men for the fan interaction session is the newest member of the Cage Warriors family, Edith Labelle.

Longtime fans of MMA will know Edith from her time as one of the famous ‘Octagon Girls’, and Edith joined Cage Warriors earlier this year as the promotion’s own superstar ring girl. She’ll be on hand to take selfies with fans during the meet and greet.

The meet and greet will take place between the pro prelims and the main card, and is free to all fans in the venue on fight night.

Tickets for Cage Warriors 84 are available via CageWarriors.com so secure yours to be a part of what promises to be a spectacular night in the capital on Friday June 2.

The main card will be shown live in the UK and Ireland on BT Sport and internationally on UFC Fight Pass, with the prelims shown live on The Sport Bible Facebook page.