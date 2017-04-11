May’s Doubleheader Already Receives National Attention

May Doubleheader Receiving National Attention Rumble 92 and SUG4 at the Roseland Portland, OR – The FCFF and FLOcombat will take over the Roseland Theater in the second weekend of May for two outstanding events in the 25-foot steel cage known as the “Slammer.” First, on Saturday, May 13th the FCFF will host “Rumble @ The Roseland 92” pitting this region’s top gyms in edge-of-your-seat mma cage fights. Ten different gyms will showcase their talent to FCFF fight fans – the best fans in the world! Next, on Sunday, May 14th the FCFF in partnership with FloGrappling will host Submission Underground 4 at the Roseland. This fight card is already receiving national attention as Urijah Faber (who was recently named to the UFC’s Hall of Fame) is on the card; along with crowd favorite Jake Shield. SUG 4 is presented by local legend: Chael Sonnen. Fight fans can snag tickets to BOTH SHOWS for under $50 when you buy general admission seats at Bridge City Fight Shop and bypass the online ticketing fees. More on facebook!