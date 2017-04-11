May’s Doubleheader Already Receives National Attention

May Doubleheader Receiving National Attention  

Rumble 92 and SUG4 at the Roseland 

 

Portland, OR – The FCFF and FLOcombat will take over the Roseland Theater in the second weekend of May for two outstanding events in the 25-foot steel cage known as the “Slammer.”

 

First, on Saturday, May 13th the FCFF will host “Rumble @ The Roseland 92” pitting this region’s top gyms in edge-of-your-seat mma cage fights. Ten different gyms will showcase their talent to FCFF fight fans – the best fans in the world!

 

Next, on Sunday, May 14th the FCFF in partnership with FloGrappling will host Submission Underground 4 at the Roseland. This fight card is already receiving national attention as Urijah Faber (who was recently named to the UFC’s Hall of Fame) is on the card; along with crowd favorite Jake Shield. SUG 4 is presented by local legend: Chael Sonnen.

 

 

Fight fans can snag tickets to BOTH SHOWS for under $50 when you buy general admission seats at Bridge City Fight Shop and bypass the online ticketing fees.

 
About the FCFF
The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. Most recently, the FCFF has established the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program. 

