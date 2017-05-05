May 13: Two Belt Fights, MMA Superstars Urijah Faber and Jake Shields Weigh In

Superstars Weigh in During Rumble 92 on May 13th Portland, OR – The FCFF is taking over the Roseland theater for the entire second weekend of May. Unbelievable names in MMA will be on-site during Rumble @ The Roseland 92 on Saturday, May 13th: Urijah Faber, Jake Shields, Nathan Orchards, and Dillon Danis. The FCFF’s Main Event at Rumble @ The Roseland 92 features the long awaited return of the Heavyweight Division. The belt has been vacant and the FCFF’s former Heavyweight Champion, Rico Martinez looks to reclaim his former glory on Saturday, May 13th. The FCFF’s Co-Main Event at Rumble @ The Roseland 92 is the 170-pound Superfight. This is an opportunity for Scott Baker of Hood River, Oregon to settle an old score. Back at Rumble @ The Roseland 71 in 2013 he lost to Jeramy Burford. He will face him again at Rumble @ The Roseland 92 for a rematch, that is four years in the making. Burford has grown since their last fight. In 2015, Burford earned the FCFF’s “Best Knockout of the Year” over Sean Clemons in only 22 seconds at Rumble at the Roseland 80. Fight fans can snag general admission tickets to BOTH Rumble @ The Roseland 92 (5/13) and Submission Underground 4 (5/14) for under $50 when you buy, in person at Bridge City Fight Shop and bypass the online ticketing fees. More on facebook!