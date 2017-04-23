May 13: FCFF Heavyweight Title and Superfight at Rumble 92. Plus: UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber will weigh in for next day’s SUG4

Fan Favorite Attempts to Settle a Score at Rumble 92 in Welterweight Superfight Fan Favorite Attempts to Settle a Score at Rumble 92 in Welterweight Superfight

Plus, Celebrity Weigh-ins for SUG4 in the Slammer

On Saturday, May 13th the Full Contact Fighting Federation (FCFF) will host Rumble @ The Roseland 92. Ticket holders are in for a special night as the FCFF will conduct live weigh-ins for Submission Underground 4 (SUG4) which will take place the next day. This unique addition allows Rumble fans to see Urijah Faber, who was recently named to the UFC Hall of Fame, along with local legends Nathan Orchards and Jake Shields. The SUG4 Main Card will weigh-in before the FCFF’s Heavyweight Championship “Main Event” at Rumble @ The Roseland 92. The Welterweight Superfight “Co-Main event” will be Scott Baker’s opportunity to settle an old score. Tickets for both Rumble @ The Roseland 92 (5/13) and Submission Underground 4 (5/14) can be purchased for under $50 at Bridge City Fight Shop, due to skipping the Cascade Tickets online processing fee. Doors open at 6pm on fight night, fights begin at 7pm sharp at the Roseland theater. Updated info and fight cards available on www.thefcff.com.

The Main Event at Rumble @ The Roseland 92 will determine the FCFF’s new Heavyweight Champion. This bout features the FCFF’s former Heavyweight Champion, Ricardo Martinez. Martinez last fought in the FCFF at Battle at the Mountain 2 at Spirit Mountain Casino in 2014. There, he was the underdog against Casey Lunzman who was the FCFF’s Super Heavyweight Champion and the FCFF’s Heavyweight Superfight Title holder. Plus, Lunzman had a substantial reach advantage over Martinez. After five grueling rounds, Martinez came out on top and secured the win via a TKO in the final 90 seconds of a 15 minute fight – a notable feat in the heavyweight division. Martinez returns to the Slammer, representing 503 West Coast Academy and will face Jared Matthews of Bend, OR. Matthews brings his experience from nearly 30 amateur fights to the slammer. His last FCFF appearance was at Rumble @ The Roseland 74, and he’s looking to make his presence known in the FCFF.

The Co-Main event features an FCFF fan favorite: Scott Baker from Hood River, Oregon. Baker’s connection with the FCFF runs deep, and showcases the blood, sweat, and tears our fighters leave in the Slammer. Baker has battled in the FCFF for six years. He’s fought on the same night as his brother, proposed to his girlfriend in the slammer and was on last year’s “Best of 2016” list. He was recognized last year as our “Best Approach to the Cage,” as he walked to gate of the slammer with his two young sons. The FCFF made a point to recognize the symbolism of this act. It was a testament to the dedication it takes (from an entire family network) to pursue the dream of an MMA career. In 2013, Baker’s undercard fight against Phelan Carron was recognized as the “Bloodiest Fight of the Year,” and at Rumble 89 he claimed retirement. “Scott is a competitor and fighting is in his blood. He can’t just walk away – it is in his DNA. He craves it,” explained Kevin Keeney, Co-Owner of the FCFF. “Scott’s first fight was in 2011 and he took down Dave Pedersen with a round one, rear naked choke. He’s been hooked on the sport ever since.”

The Welterweight Superfight will be Baker’s opportunity to settle an old score. In 2013, at Rumble at the Roseland 71, Baker lost to Jeramy Burford via a round one tapout due to choke. “He’s wanted to get back into the cage against Jeramy and Phelan. The opportunity has come up and he’s taking it,” said Heather Standing, the FCFF’s Matchmaker. This may be Baker’s toughest competition to date. Burford has grown as a fighter since they last met in the Slammer. In 2015 Burford earned the “Best KO of 2015” from the FCFF with his impressive 22 second knockout over Sean Clemons at Rumble @ The Roseland 80. This could easily be fight-of-the-night!

The FCFF’s undercard for Rumble @ The Roseland 92 features a variety of “new blood” from over nine MMA gyms in the region. “This will be a showcase of the up and coming talent from the Pacific Northwest,” explains Standing. Animals MMA, Gracie Barra, Echo Valor, World Class Athletics, Impact JJ, and Vancouver Elite all have fresh talent debuting in the FCFF’s Slammer. Keep your eyes on Zack Cox from Impact JJ who last fought at Rumble 91 and earned a round one submission victory over Hakon Metzger. He will face Braydon Akeo at Rumble @ The Roseland 92.

About the FCFF:

The FCFF is Oregon’s oldest and most respected mixed martial arts promotions company. It’s signature event “Rumble @ The Roseland” was established in 2001 at Roseland theater in downtown Portland. The FCFF has grown across the state, hosting events from Pendleton, Oregon to the Coast. The FCFF hosted two events on the Oregon Coast: the “Battle at the Mountain” series in partnership with Spirit Mountain Casino and the “Caged on the Coast” series with Chinook Winds Casino. The FCFF has been featured countless times across the MMA media landscape including being called the ‘golden gloves of MMA’ by Inside MMA, a nationally broadcast commentary sports program.

###