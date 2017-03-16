Matt Hughes coming out of retirement vs. Opinion

There’s buzz about the possibility of UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes making a return to the cage. If you ask any competitor if they want to return most are probably going to say “Yes”. I think that Matt Hughes has cemented his legacy in the sport and he had a great career. It’s hard to tell a fighter to stay retired or tell them that the sport has evolved since they competed but it is the honest truth. This is all just my opinion but I hate seeing these older fighters that we consider legends fighting way past their prime and most comeback and get beat by the next generation of talent. It’s just speculation that Matt Hughes will come out of retirement but I honestly feel like he has nothing left to prove inside the cage.

Matt Hughes sat down with Joe Buck recently for an upcoming episode of AT&T Audience Network’s “Undeniable with Joe Buck,” which is currently in its third season and can be seen only on AT&T Audience Network and DIRECTV NOW Wednesday’s at 8pm ET/PT. In this clip, Hughes talks about a potential comeback fight.