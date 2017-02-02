Massive news coming out of Fightstar Fighting Championship South Africa. Read it here:

Massive news coming out of Fightstar Fighting Championship South Africa. Read it here:

Benoni, Johannesburg – Fightstar Championship match maker Grant Oliff announced today that Fightstar 22 on March 11th will add to the already massive main event. This will be the first Fightstar event after the strategic Affiliation with WSOF GLOBAL that will be shown live on their channel.

In a huge scoop for the Fightstar brand, “we would like to confirm the rumors” said Owner Pietro Cignoli “the legacy will be returning and he will be our co main event on Saturday the 11th of March. We sat with Juan and we discussed what we are trying to do and the path that we see all our athletes taking and everyone was happy”

The true depth of the promotion was shown when the fight was put together. “It’s actually amazing” Said Grant Oliff, Fightstar Match Maker “I already had 3 options in my head, but the one that I would like to see is Juan vs Giovanni Pretorius, so I made a call to Tyrone Rightford and his words were, hell yeh now that’s a barn burner. So, it’s on”

With a promise to the fans to put the best fights on all of the time Fightstar has once again stepped up to the plate. The fight between Juan Lube and Giovani Pretorius will feature as the Co- Main event in an already stacked fight card.

In the main event, featherweight Marcel “Madness” Els will face rival and undefeated Featherweight Steven “Guts” Goncalves for the opportunity to claim the No1 spot in the promotion. Fightstar 22 – Els vs Goncalves takes place Saturday March 11th at the JB Hall Benoni JHB South Africa.

Tickets for Fightstar 22 – Lube vs Pretorius are available for purchase NOW on www.computicket.com

In 2016, Fightstar announced that they would be affiliating to WSOF Global and that streaming to their platform would commence January 2017. Fightstar has launched the careers of over 100 athletes and now offers a complete route to international glory.

The entire fight card for Fightstar 22 – Els vs. Goncalves and further information regarding this event will be announced soon.

Please visit www.facebook.com/fightstarsa/for bout updates and information.