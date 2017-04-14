Marc Goddard to officiate for Brave Combat Federation in India

Brave Combat Federation has confirmed that Marc Goddard will officiate the fifth edition of the event in India. Marc has officiated high profile fights in multiple promotions around the world. Marc Goddard transitioned into the role of a referee, after an acclaimed career as a martial artist. Goddard retired from competing as an MMA fighter after having amassed a respectable record of 7-6-1 while competing against some of best fighters in the United Kingdom.

But once he made the transition to the role of an official, he had constantly been one among the top 5 referees in the world. Goddard has been all over the globe refereeing fights on the biggest stages. UFC, Bellator, Cage Warriors, Brave Combat Federation were some of the biggest platforms that featured services of Goddard. His no-nonsense approach to keeping things organised and safe in the realm of combat has made him one of the most recognizable figures in the sport. The fifth edition of Brave Combat Federation will feature the icon controlling the bouts in the biggest mixed martial arts event in India.

“Marc Goddard carries with him immense knowledge and experience which is a crucial element in managing bouts and ensuring quality events. Apart from officiating we intend to provide a platform for interested officials in India to learn from the legend. All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation will work close to the officials and enable seminars for Indian officials to open new learning opportunities. Knowledge transfer is one way by which we intend to develop the sport in India”, said Aditya Ps, President of All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

Brave 5: Go For Glory will be held on Sunday, April 23 at Mumbai, at the Dome Stadium of National Sports Club of India. The sixth edition of Brave Combat Federation is scheduled at Almaty in Kazakhstan on 29th April, 2017.