FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Maksim Grabovich new opponent for M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko M-1 Challenge 75, March 3, in Moscow, Russia ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (January 23, 2017) – Undefeated M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko will now be challenged by fellow Russian Maksim Grabovich, who has replaced injured Shavkat Rakhmonov, March 3, at M-1 Challenge 75 in Moscow. ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (January 23, 2017) – Undefeated M-1 Challenge welterweight championwill now be challenged by fellow Russian, who has replaced injured Shavkat Rakhmonov, March 3, atin Moscow. M-1 Grand Prix middleweight champion Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko (54-9-0. 1 NC, M-1: 4-0-0),the three-time Bellator champion, will headline M-1 Challenge 75 against an opponent to soon be announced. Kunchenko (15-0-0, M-1: 7-0), fighting out of Tyumen, Russia, is a Muay Thai specialist who captured his M-1 Challenge welterweight title belt last April at M-1 Challenge 65, when defending titlist Murad Abdulaev retired during the fourth round. In a non-title fight, Kunchenko won a three-round unanimous decision over Eduardo Ramon at M-1 Challenge at M-1 Challenge 70 last September. His first title defense was December 5 at M-1 Challenge 72, in which Kunchenko won a 5-round unanimous decision over Abdulaev in a rematch. Grabovich (5-2-0, M-1: 4-0-0), fighting out of famed Stary Oskol in Russia, has won his last three fights in addition to being undefeated in four M-1 Global matches. His signature victory to date was last June at M-1 Challenge 68, in which Grabovich won a three-round unanimous decision in the Fight of the Night. In other announced main card fights, American lightweight Keon “The Black Assassin” Caldwell (11-3-0, M-1: 0-0-0) makes his M-1 Global debut against former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Maxim Divnich (12-2-0 (M-1: 6-2-0), while Russian welterweight prospect Sergey “Streetfighter” Romanov (10-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0) faces Russian veteran Magomed “The White Wolf” Sultanakhmedov (18-5-0, M-1: 10-1-0). M-1 Challenge 75 will be streamed live from Moscow in high definition on will be streamed live from Moscow in high definition on www.M1Global.TV . Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV . Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. INFORMATION: www.M1Global.tv www.mixfight.ru www.wmmaa.org Twitter & Instagram: @M1GlobalNews @VFinkelchtein @M1Global Facebook: www.facebook.com/M-1-GlobalNews M-1 CHALLENGE EVENT CALENDAR: M-1 Challenge 74 – Feb. 18, 2017 – St. Petersburg, Russia M-1 Challenge 75 – March 3, 2017 – Moscow, Russia ABOUT M-1 GLOBAL: Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world’s next-generation of superstar fighters. With its office in St Petersburg, Russia, the M-1 brand has staged more than 160 events worldwide, including M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge, M-1 Global and M-1 Global HWGP events, in addition to co-promoting Strikeforce events and M-1 Global on the U.S. network, Showtime. Captivating live, television and broadband audiences with its superior production values and match-ups, M-1 Global events have featured some of the sport’s top names, including legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski, Gegard Mousasi, Alistair Overeem, Keith Jardine, Ben Rothwell, Melvin Manhoef, Sergei Kharitonov, Aleksander Emelianenko, Roman Zentsov, Yushin Okami, Mike Pyle, Denis Kang, Martin Kampmann, Amar Suloev, Chalid Arrab and Stephan Struve. 2017 promises to be another sensational year of world-class competition, featuring a full calendar of Challenge events, fueled by a talent-rich contention system ranking M-1 Global Champions among the greatest fighters in the sport. ABOUT M-1GLOBAL.TV: Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription. Your world of action. Anytime!