Maksim Grabovich new opponent for M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (January 23, 2017) – Undefeated M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko
will now be challenged by fellow Russian Maksim Grabovich
, who has replaced injured Shavkat Rakhmonov, March 3, at M-1 Challenge 75
in Moscow.
M-1 Grand Prix middleweight champion Alexander “Storm” Shlemenko (54-9-0. 1 NC, M-1: 4-0-0),the three-time Bellator champion, will headline M-1 Challenge 75 against an opponent to soon be announced.
Kunchenko (15-0-0, M-1: 7-0), fighting out of Tyumen, Russia, is a Muay Thai specialist who captured his M-1 Challenge welterweight title belt last April at M-1 Challenge 65, when defending titlist Murad Abdulaev retired during the fourth round.
In a non-title fight, Kunchenko won a three-round unanimous decision over Eduardo Ramon at M-1 Challenge at M-1 Challenge 70 last September. His first title defense was December 5 at M-1 Challenge 72, in which Kunchenko won a 5-round unanimous decision over Abdulaev in a rematch.
Grabovich (5-2-0, M-1: 4-0-0), fighting out of famed Stary Oskol in Russia, has won his last three fights in addition to being undefeated in four M-1 Global matches. His signature victory to date was last June at M-1 Challenge 68, in which Grabovich won a three-round unanimous decision in the Fight of the Night.
In other announced main card fights, American lightweight Keon “The Black Assassin” Caldwell (11-3-0, M-1: 0-0-0) makes his M-1 Global debut against former M-1 Challenge lightweight champion Maxim Divnich (12-2-0 (M-1: 6-2-0), while Russian welterweight prospect Sergey “Streetfighter” Romanov (10-1-0, M-1: 3-0-0) faces Russian veteran Magomed “The White Wolf” Sultanakhmedov (18-5-0, M-1: 10-1-0).
M-1 Challenge 75
will be streamed live from Moscow in high definition on www.M1Global.TV
. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV
. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets.
M-1 Challenge 74 – Feb. 18, 2017 – St. Petersburg, Russia
M-1 Challenge 75 – March 3, 2017 – Moscow, Russia