Main event rivals and local fighter win post-fight bonuses at Brave 5

Brave CF today announced the recipients of post-fight bonuses related to Brave 5: Go For Glory, held in Mumbai, India. Local hero Mohammed Farhad, Hardeep Rai and main event fighters Carl Booth and Tahar Hadbi won honours for their hard work at the event.

The hard-fought battle between Carl Booth and Tahar Hadbi, which served as the main event of the evening, was awarded the Fight of The Night prize. Both fighters will receive a bonus check for their amazing performances inside the Brave ring. “The Bomber” Booth got his second win with Brave CF via unanimous decision and has already started his campaign for a shot at the inaugural Welterweight title, having improved his professional record to 8 wins with only one defeat.

Elsewhere on the card, Englishman Rai, who made his professional debut at the event, submitted fellow Lightweight Arnan Chaiyasan with an armbar inside the first round and received the Submission of The Night award. After compiling a 6-2 record as an amateur, he started things off with a bang as a professional.

In a battle of Bantamweights, Mohammed Farhad, who fought at the first ever Brave show, also ended things quicly, getting a knockout in the opening frame against Irfan Khan, taking only 40 seconds to do so. He was awarded a special bonus for Knockout of the Night for his second win at Brave. Farhad beat Zouhir Badre-Eddine at Brave 1.