Mackenzie Dern, Eryk Anders & Ray Rodriguez Earn Victories on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 6

Check out highlights from tonight’s broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 6, including impressive efforts from Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Champion Mackenzie Dern, former Alabama football star Eryk Anders, and a main event battle between Ray Rodriguez and Rivaldo Junior: http://bit.ly/LFA6_Highlights

Other highlights include:

41-year-old police officer and 7-year MMA veteran Richard Odoms knocks out Willian Hoffman in the second round – http://bit.ly/LFA6_Odoms

Gledson Cutis submits Dimetre Ivy with a rare grapevine leg lock in the first round – http://bit.ly/LFA6_Cutis

Official results for LFA 6 are as follows: