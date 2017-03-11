Mackenzie Dern, Eryk Anders & Ray Rodriguez Earn Victories on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 6
Mackenzie Dern, Eryk Anders & Ray Rodriguez Earn Victories on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 6
Check out highlights from tonight’s broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 6, including impressive efforts from Brazilian Jiu Jitsu World Champion Mackenzie Dern, former Alabama football star Eryk Anders, and a main event battle between Ray Rodriguez and Rivaldo Junior: http://bit.ly/LFA6_Highlights
Other highlights include:
41-year-old police officer and 7-year MMA veteran Richard Odoms knocks out Willian Hoffman in the second round – http://bit.ly/LFA6_Odoms
Gledson Cutis submits Dimetre Ivy with a rare grapevine leg lock in the first round – http://bit.ly/LFA6_Cutis
Official results for LFA 6 are as follows:
- Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Ray Rodriguez (12-4) defeated Rivaldo Junior (15-7-2) via split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28).
- Co-Main Event – Catchweight Fight (190 pounds) – Eryk Anders (7-0) defeated Jon Kirk (19-15) via TKO (punches) at 1:35 in round one.
- Catchweight Fight (120 pounds) – Mackenzie Dern (3-0) defeated Katherine Roy (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).
- Heavyweight Fight – Richard Odoms (12-3) defeated Willian Hoffman (8-3) via TKO (strikes) at 1:25 in round two.
- Featherweight Fight – Gleidson Cutis (6-2) defeated Dimitre Ivy (6-4) defeated submission (grapevine leg lock) at 2:38 in round one.
- Welterweight Fight – Anthony Ivy (3-1) defeated Arthur Ashton (2-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:04 in round one.