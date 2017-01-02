FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE M-1 Challenge Champion Alexey Kunchenko vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov To headline M-1 Challenge 75 in Battle of Undefeated Welterweights March 3 in Moscow, Russia ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (January 2, 2017) – M-1 Global has announced a battle of undefeated fighters to headline M-1 Challenge 75 as M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko takes on top challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov, March 3, in Moscow, Russia. M-1 Challenge 75 will be streamed live from Moscow in high definition on will be streamed live from Moscow in high definition on www.M1Global.TV . Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV . Fans may watch all of the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. Kunchenko (15-0-0, M-1: 7-0), fighting out of Tyumen, Russia, used his tremendous Muay Thai skills to capture the coveted M-1 Challenge welterweight title belt last April at M-1 Challenge 65, when defending titlist Murad Abdulaev retired during the fourth round. In a non-title fight, Kunchenko won a 3-round unanimous decision over Eduardo Ramon at M-1 Challenge at M-1 Challenge 70 last September. His first title defense was December 5 at M-1 Challenge 72, in which Kunchenko (pictured below) won a 5-round unanimous decision over Abdulaev in a rematch. Fighting out of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, Rakhmonov (7-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0) is a former MMA amateur star who captured gold medals at the World Mixed Martial Arts Association (WMMAA) world and Asia Championships. The prodigy has continued his dominance as a professional, consistently displaying his world-class Combat Sambo talent. Rakhmonov (pictured below) received the M-1 Challenge 59 Submission of the Night on July 3, 2015, as he choked out Michal Wiencek only 49-seconds into the opening round. In his most recent M-1 Challenge fight, Rakhmonov knocked out Marcelo Brito in the first-round last June at M-1 Challenge 67. INFORMATION: www.M1Global.tv www.mixfight.ru www.wmmaa.org Twitter & Instagram: @M1GlobalNews @VFinkelchtein @M1Global Facebook: www.facebook.com/M-1-GlobalNews M-1 CHALLENGE EVENT CALENDAR: M-1 Challenge 74 – Feb. 18, 2017 – St. Petersburg, Russia M-1 Challenge 75 – March 3, 2017 – Moscow, Russia ABOUT M-1 GLOBAL: Founded in 1997, M-1 Global has established itself in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) as the premier entity for discovering and developing the world’s next-generation of superstar fighters. With its office in St Petersburg, Russia, the M-1 brand has staged more than 160 events worldwide, including M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge, M-1 Global and M-1 Global HWGP events, in addition to co-promoting Strikeforce events and M-1 Global on the U.S. network, Showtime. Captivating live, television and broadband audiences with its superior production values and match-ups, M-1 Global events have featured some of the sport’s top names, including legendary heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko, Andrei Arlovski, Gegard Mousasi, Alistair Overeem, Keith Jardine, Ben Rothwell, Melvin Manhoef, Sergei Kharitonov, Aleksander Emelianenko, Roman Zentsov, Yushin Okami, Mike Pyle, Denis Kang, Martin Kampmann, Amar Suloev, Chalid Arrab and Stephan Struve. 2017 promises to be another sensational year of world-class competition, featuring a full calendar of Challenge events, fueled by a talent-rich contention system ranking M-1 Global Champions among the greatest fighters in the sport. ABOUT M-1GLOBAL.TV: Enjoy MMA action now in high definition brought to you by M-1Global.tv, offering only the best fights from M-1 Global and other MMA organizations. M-1Global.tv is a great platform developed specifically to bring together the most exhaustive fight video database. It also provides an easy and intuitive interface, helping everyone to start using the platform in no time while avoiding any spoilers. Besides watching the past fights on demand at any time convenient to the customer, viewers are able to enjoy the action LIVE, all available to M-1Global.tv users through a low-priced month to month digital subscription. Your world of action. Anytime!