M-1 Challenge Champion Alexey Kunchenko vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov To headline M-1 Challenge 75 in Battle of Undefeated Welterweights

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (January 2, 2017) – M-1 Global has announced a battle of undefeated fighters to headline M-1 Challenge 75 as M-1 Challenge welterweight champion Alexey Kunchenko takes on top challenger Shavkat Rakhmonov, March 3, in Moscow, Russia.
M-1 Challenge 75
Kunchenko (15-0-0, M-1: 7-0), fighting out of Tyumen, Russia, used his tremendous Muay Thai skills to capture the coveted M-1 Challenge welterweight title belt last April at M-1 Challenge 65, when defending titlist Murad Abdulaev retired during the fourth round.
In a non-title fight, Kunchenko won a 3-round unanimous decision over Eduardo Ramon at M-1 Challenge at M-1 Challenge 70 last September. His first title defense was December 5 at M-1 Challenge 72, in which Kunchenko (pictured below) won a 5-round unanimous decision over Abdulaev in a rematch.
Fighting out of Karaganda, Kazakhstan, Rakhmonov (7-0-0, M-1: 4-0-0) is a former MMA amateur star who captured gold medals at the World Mixed Martial Arts Association (WMMAA) world and Asia Championships. The prodigy has continued his dominance as a professional, consistently displaying his world-class Combat Sambo talent.
Rakhmonov (pictured below) received the M-1 Challenge 59 Submission of the Night on July 3, 2015, as he choked out Michal Wiencek only 49-seconds into the opening round. In his most recent M-1 Challenge fight, Rakhmonov knocked out Marcelo Brito in the first-round last June at M-1 Challenge 67.
M-1 Challenge 75 – March 3, 2017 – Moscow, Russia