Lorenz “The Monsoon” Larkin has signed with Bellator MMA.

Lorenz “The Monsoon” Larkin has won 4 of his last 5 fights inside the UFC and will be a huge addition to the Welterweight division in Bellator. He has notable wins over Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Neil Magny and is one of the top welterweights in the World. It’s not surprising that he signed with Bellator after contract negotiations fell through with the UFC.