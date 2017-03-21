LIVERPOOL FAVOURITE SET FOR ACTION AT CAGE WARRIORS 82

Everton-supporting Molly McCann set for action against Colorado veteran Lacey Schuckman on April 1 event at the Echo Arena

Liverpool’s Molly McCann now has a confirmed opponent for her hometown bout at Cage Warriors 82, in what will be the biggest night in the promotion’s history.

McCann will take on Lacey Schuckman in a 125lb flyweight contest at Liverpool’s Echo Arena in a fight that’s sure to deliver plenty of action.

‘Meatball’ McCann splits her training between Ippon gym, Bournemouth and NextGen in Liverpool that has produced Cage Warriors world champions Paddy Pimblett and Chris Fishgold. She’ll line up with Pimblett for the April 1 card looking to add another win to her pro record.

The proud Evertonian has a record of four wins, one defeat, with three wins coming by way of TKO, but her opponent will provide a stern test.

Colorado native Schuckman is a 20-fight veteran of the sport with a record of 11 wins and nine losses, with six submission finishes and two TKO victories to her name.

She’s competed against former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza, and took rising UFC contender Michelle Waterson all the way to a split decision early in her career.

The 28-year-old has competed under the HOOKnSHOOT, Strikeforce and Invicta banners, and will be making her Cage Warriors debut against McCann on April 1.

Speaking ahead of the bout, Schuckman said: “I am very excited for this opportunity, I look forward to putting on an exciting fight against a very talented opponent.”

McCann, meanwhile, promised a quickfire finish on home soil, saying: “I cannot wait to perform in our city on such an amazing promotion. This will be a night to remember! KO first round! How bout dat!”

Tickets are available via the Echo Arena from £33.50 and are selling fast.