LIVE this weekend at TheMMAWorldCup.com!!

The event starts this Saturday, March 25 at 8pm (UTC+0)

It airs in the United States on Saturday at 3pm EST/12pm PST

The MMA World Cup is proud to promote Spain’s World Cup Team – Ansgar Fighting League! They will be taking on all comers as they square off against fighters from seven other countries, including England, Portugal, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Brazil, and France.

The event will air LIVE from Canary Islands, Spain, this Saturday at 8pm GMT(Greenwich Mean Time / UTC+ 0). The main event features AFL’s reigning featherweight champion, Spain’s Daniel Requeijo, as he put his title on the line against undefeated, Jay Cucciniello, from England. The co-main event pits another Spaniard, as Juan Manuel tries to take the welterweight title away from Portugal’s Joao Bonfim. Also on the card, is the return of UFC veteran, Enrique Marin, and a feature bout with the #1 – ranked bantamweight in Eastern Europe, Marc Gomez Sariol.

