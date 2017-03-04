Lion Fight Champion Jo Nattawut Finishes Challenger With Devastating Knees on AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 35

Lion Fight Super Lightweight Champion Jo Nattawut (62-6-2) finished his opponent Kengsiam Nor Sripueng (62-12-5) with two devastating knees to Sripueng’s legs tonight on AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 35.

Watch how the explosive main event ended in this highlight clip, which is available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LionFight35_Highlights

Tonight’s broadcast also featured a bloody battle between American Jeri Sitzes (33-14) and Estonian Andra Aho (7-1). While Sitzes dominated the majority of the bout, the referee called a stop to the fight due to the blood from a cut caused by this elbow strike from Aho.

In other news, Lion Fight CEO Scott Kent announced during tonight’s broadcast that Lightweight Champion Sergio Wielzen will make his second title defense against Muay Thai Legend Lerdsila Chumpairtour at Lion Fight 36 April 28.

Here are the official results for Lion Fight 35:

Main Event – Super Welterweight Title Fight – Jo Nattawut (62-6-2) defeated Kengsiam Nor Sripueng (62-12-6) via TKO (knees) at 2:40 in round three.

Middleweight Fight – Naruepol Fairtex (180-46-5) defeated Amadeu Cristiano (51-16) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47).

Middleweight Fight – Chip Moraza-Pollard (3-0) defeated Scott Noble (1-1) via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 50-44).

Super Bantamweight Fight – Andra Aho (7-1) defeated Jeri Sitzes (33-14) via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:35 in round three.

Lightweight Fight – Jafar Toshev (1-0) defeated Yeison Berdugo (2-3) via knockout (spinning back fist) at 1:26 in round three.