Lion Fight 36 Official Weigh-In Results

Weigh-In Results for

Lion Fight 36 at Foxwoods

A stacked lineup of seven pro bouts are set for Lion Fight 36 taking place on Friday, April 27 at Foxwoods Resort Casino at Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The event will air live on AXS TV Fights in the United States as well as on Fight Network throughout Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

The main event will see the organizational debut of iconic Thai competitor Lerdsila “Mr. Lightning” PhuketTopTeam, who boasts a stunning 100-fight winning streak during his illustrious career. Originally scheduled to face Sergio Wielzen for the lightweight title, the “Mayweather of Muay Thai” will take on late replacement Jacob Hebeisen. Wielzen was sidelined due to injury.

Lion Fight 36 Main Card Weigh-In Results:

Main Event – Lightweight

Lerdsila PhuketTopTeam (Phuket, Thailand; 183-31-5) – 133.0 lbs.

Jacob Hebeisen (Marietta, GA; 7-4) – 135.0 lbs.

Co-Main Event – Cruiserweight

Brett Hlavacek (New York, NY; 17-4) – 186.0 lbs.

Paul Banasiak (East Hartford, CT; 4-0) – 184.0 lbs.

Middleweight

D.C. Pratt (Atlanta, GA; 20-4) – 154.0 lbs.

Amadeu Cristiano (Boston, MA; 51-16) – 154.0 lbs.

Super Cruiserweight

Matt Coleman (Lynchburg, VA; 1-1) – 201.0 lbs.

Chip Moraza-Pollard (Plymouth, MA; 3-0) – 196.0 lbs.

Middleweight

P.J. Sweda (Philadelphia, PA; 2-1) – 161.0 lbs.

Eddie Abasolo (Dublin, CA; 7-1) – 158.0 lbs.

Lightweight

Jonathan George (Lorton, VA; 2-0-1) 136.0 lbs.

Amine Ballafrikh (Sterling, VA; 7-4); 137.0 lbs.

