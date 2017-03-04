LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT IS OFFICIAL AS MOORE AND CLARK MAKE WEIGHT AT CAGE WARRIORS 81 WEIGH-INS

on Saturday

The Cage Warriors 81 weigh-ins took place on Friday afternoon in Dublin ahead of Saturday night’s homecoming event at the 3Arena.

The light-heavyweight world title fight between Karl Moore and Josh Clark will go ahead as scheduled after both men successfully made weight ahead of their 205lb championship clash.

Ireland’s Moore tipped the scales at 204.5lbs ahead of his bid to capture Cage Warriors championship gold, while Clark also made weight comfortably within the limit, with the former TUF veteran weighing in at 203.6lbs.

The co-main event will see atomweights Catherine Costigan (104.8) and Wendy McKenna (105.3) do battle, while the main card will also feature rising lightweight prospect Joe McColgan (155.7) taking on power-punching Frenchman Arnold Quero (154.6).

The five-fight main card is rounded out by a welterweight bout between Hakon Foss (169.8) and Martyn Harris (169.5) and a bantamweight clash between Darren O’Gorman (134.6) and Blaine O’Driscoll (135).

The remainder of the professional fight card weighed in with no mishaps, with all 18 main card fighters making their agreed weights ahead of Saturday night’s event.

The main card will be televised live in Ireland on eirSport, across Europe on Viasat, Setanta Eurasia and ELEVEN, and will also be streamed worldwide on UFC Fight Pass and shown on BT Sport on Monday night.

Tickets for Cage Warriors 81 are available from Ticketmaster: http://bit. ly/CW81tkts