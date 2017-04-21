LFA middleweight contender Ian Heinisch reflects on his troubled past

Before he steps into the cage tomorrow night in the main event at LFA 10, middleweight contender Ian Heinisch reflects on his troubled past–including prison time in the Canary Islands, Spain and Rikers Island–and discusses how he plans to help others now that he has turned his life around in this feature with AXS TV FIGHTS ringside reporter Ron Kruck