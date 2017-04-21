LFA middleweight contender Ian Heinisch reflects on his troubled past
Before he steps into the cage tomorrow night in the main event at LFA 10, middleweight contender Ian Heinisch reflects on his troubled past–including prison time in the Canary Islands, Spain and Rikers Island–and discusses how he plans to help others now that he has turned his life around in this feature with AXS TV FIGHTS ringside reporter Ron Kruck
Here are the official weigh in results for LFA 10, which begins tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on AXS TV FIGHTS from the Massari Arena in Pueblo, Colorado. Fighter records and weights (in pounds) are listed in parentheses.
LFA 10 Televised Main Card
Main Event – Middleweight Fight – Lucas Rota (12-6, 185.2) vs. Ian Heinisch (7-0, 185)
Co-Main Event – Flyweight Fight – Nick Urso (9-3, 125.8) vs. Brandon Royval (5-2, 125.8)
Bantamweight Fight – Jerome Rivera (6-0, 135) vs. Zac Riley (5-3, 135)
Lightweight Fight – Slobodan Maksimovic (12-5-1, 155.8) vs. Dominic Montoya (7-0, 134.2)
Featherweight Fight – Andrew Tenneson (5-1, 144.6) vs. Andrew Yates (9-2, 145)
Bantamweight Fight – Maikel Perez (3-0, 135.4) vs. Adam Martinez (3-1, 135.4)