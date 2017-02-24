LFA Lightweight Contenders Adam Townsend and Marcus Edwards Meet Tomorrow Night on ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 5’

Los Angeles – Feb. 23, 2017 – Legacy Fighting Alliance’s main event between top lightweight contenders Adam Townsend (16-4) and Marcus Edwards (12-4) scheduled for tomorrow night’s live AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 5 broadcast was made official at today’s weigh-in event after both fighters came in at 155.8 pounds. Edwards, a five-fight veteran on AXS TV FIGHTS, hopes to win his third consecutive bout tomorrow night in front of a hometown crowd at the 1stBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado when he takes on Tennessee-native Townsend, who went 2-1 with Resurrection Fighting Alliance and has won 10 out his last 11 fights.

The seven-fight AXS TV FIGHTS main card begins live at 9pE/6pP presented by commentators UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello, along with cageside reporter Ron Kruck.

Check out Edward’s most recent victory, a first round TKO over Billy Christianson (12-5) at Legacy FC 60 in October, in AXS TV FIGHTS’ “Fight of the Week”: http://bit.ly/FOTW_Edwards

In this clip, Townsend shows how his son helped him prepare for his battle with Edwards: http://bit.ly/AXSTVFights_Townsend

Watch the entire weigh-in event on the AXS TV FIGHTS Facebook page here: http://bit.ly/LFA5_WeighIn

Official weigh in results for LFA 5 are as follows. Fighters’ official records and weight (in pounds) are listed in parenthesis:

Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Adam Townsend (16-4, 155.8) vs. Marcus Edwards (12-4, 155.8)

Co-Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Jamall Emmers (10-3, 144.8) vs. Cory Sandhagen (5-0, 145)

Welterweight Fight – Matthew Frincu (9-2, 170.8) vs. Kris Hocum (9-5, 173.4)

Lightweight Fight – Matt Johnson (3-0, 155.8) vs. Le’Ville Simpson (6-2, 154.2)

Flyweight Fight – Rakan Adwan (3-1, 124.8) vs. Brandon Royval (4-2, 125.8)

Lightweight Fight – Eric Grant (2-2, 153.6) vs. Slobodan Maksimovic (155.8, 11-5-1)

Lightweight Fight – Nicholi Navarro (4-2, 154.2) vs. Arut Pogosjan (155.4, 2-1)

