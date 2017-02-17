LFA Featherweight & Women’s Flyweight Title Bouts Official for ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 4’ Tomorrow

LFA FEATHERWEIGHT AND WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT TITLE BOUTS OFFICIAL FOR TOMORROW NIGHT’S ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 4’ BROADCAST

Headliners Damon Jackson and Kevin Aguilar Battle for the Inaugural LFA Flyweight Title

Final Legacy FC Champ Andrea Lee Takes on RFA Alum Heather Bassett for the Inaugural LFA Women’s Featherweight Belt in the Co-Main Event

Los Angeles – Feb. 16, 2017 – The two scheduled title fights headlining tomorrow night’s broadcast of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 4 are official after all the competitors made weight at today’s weigh-in event. In the main event, LFA’s inaugural featherweight belt is on the line as UFC veteran and former Legacy FC champ Damon Jackson (11-1-1), who was victorious last month at LFA 1, takes on final Legacy FC champ Kevin Aguilar (11-1). And in the co-main event, final Legacy FC champion Andrea Lee will face Resurrection Fighting Alliance alum Heather Bassett for LFA’s inaugural women’s flyweight title.

AXS TV FIGHTS commentators Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello, along with cageside reporter Ron Kruck, call the action tomorrow night starting at 9pE/6pP live from the Horseshoe Casino & Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Official weigh-in results for LFA 4 are below with fighters’ official record and weight (in pounds) in parenthesis.

LFA 4 Televised Main Card:

Main Event – Featherweight Title Fight – Damon Jackson (11-1-1, 144.8) vs. Kevin Aguilar (11-1, 142.9)

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Title Fight – Heather Bassett (4-2, 124.7) vs. Andrea Lee (5-2, 125)

Welterweight Fight – Hayward Charles (14-8, 169.9) vs. Derrick Krantz (18-9, 170)

Lightweight Fight – Bryan Billiot (3-0, 155.9) vs. David Bosnick (7-4, 153.5)

Welterweight Fight – Chauncey Foxworth (5-2, 169.9) vs. Nick Jackson (4-3, 169)

Lightweight Fight – Mike Murphy (1-0, 155.6) vs. Brandon Shavers (2-0, 154)

ABOUT AXS TV FIGHTS

AXS TV Fights presents more LIVE mixed martial arts and kickboxing events than any other television network with 45 scheduled LIVE world-class fight cards in 2017. “The Voice” Michael Schiavello and UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich call all the action and Ron Kruck reports from cageside as champions, challengers, and top prospects take center stage every Friday night at 10pE/7pP. AXS TV Fights can be found online, on Facebook and on Twitter. AXS TV is widely distributed in the U.S. via AT&T U-verse, Charter, Comcast/Xfinity, DIRECTV, DISH, Sling TV, Suddenlink, Verizon FiOS, and other cable, satellite, telco and streaming providers. The network is also carried in Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.