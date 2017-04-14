LFA 9 Weigh In Highlights Featuring Sabina Mazo, Jamie Thorton, The Dennis Brothers and More

By on
LFA-9-Poster_Web-sm-1

LFA 9 Weigh In Highlights Featuring Sabina Mazo, Jamie Thorton, The Dennis Brothers and More

LFA 9 Weigh In Highlights Featuring Sabina Mazo, Jamie Thorton, The Dennis Brothers and More

LFA-9-Poster_Web-sm-1

Highlights from the weigh in are available to watch and/or embed via YouTube here:

Official weigh in results for LFA 9 are as follows. Fighter’s weight (in pounds) and record are listed in parenthesis:
Televised Main Card
  • Main Event – Light Heavyweight Fight – Danilo Marques (7-1, 205) vs. Myron Dennis (13-6, 204)
  • Co-Main Event – Heavyweight Fight – Don’Tale Mayes (2-1, 260) vs. Demoreo Dennis (6-3, 237)
  • Flyweight Fight – Jamie Thorton (4-2, 126) vs. Sabina Mazo (2-0, 126)
  • Lightweight Fight – Jose Martinez (5-1, 156) vs. Kyle Driscoll (4-2, 153)
  • Bantamweight Fight – Nathan Trepagnier (2-1, 136) vs. Travis Quintero (5-0, 136)
  • Featherweight Fight – Malcolm Hill (1-1, 145) vs. Eddie Brown (1-1, 145)
  • Featherweight Fight – Daniel Carey (2-0, 144) vs. J.R. Coughran (3-0, 146)

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment