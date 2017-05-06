LFA 11 Highlights: Matthew Frincu Lands KO Punch in Main Event & Sean O’Malley Delivers a Spinning Back-Kick KO

Highlights: Matthew Frincu Lands KO Punch in Main Event & Sean O’Malley Delivers a Spinning Back-Kick KO
In the main event of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 11, “The Thunder from Down Under” Matthew Frincu (11-2) knocked out Brazilian Maycon Mendonca (6-2) with a powerful left punch to headline a thrilling night of finishes live from Phoenix.
Check out GIFs of the Australian’s KO here:
- Full Speed: http://bit.ly/LFA11_Frincu
- Slow Motion: http://bit.ly/LFA11_
FrincuSloMo
In another highlight-reel KO tonight, bantamweight Sean O’Malley (7-0) landed a spinning back kick to knock out David Nuzzo (5-2) in the first round: http://bit.ly/LFA11_
Full highlights from tonight’s broadcast are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA11_Highlights
LFA 11 Official Results:
- Main Event – Welterweight Fight – Matthew Frincu (11-2) knocked out Maycon Mendonca (6-2) at 1:36 in round one.
- Co-Main Event – Welterweight Fight – James Nakashima (7-0) out-fought LaRue Burley (7-3) to win by unanimous decision despite a point deduction (29-27, 29-27, 29-27).
- Catchweight Fight (175 pounds) – Kyle Stewart (8-0) submitted Ty Freeman (9-6) with a shoulder lock at 2:25 in round one.
- Flyweight Fight – Casey Kenney (6-0-1) and Bruno Silva (9-3-1) fought to a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28).
- Bantamweight Fight – Sean O’Malley (7-0) knocked out David Nuzzo (5-2) with a head kick at 2:15 in round one.
- Featherweight Fight – Toninho Marajo (7-3) made quick work of Mike Hamel (5-1) winning by TKO at 0:32 in round one.
- Catchweight Fight (160 pounds) – Keoni Diggs (4-0) submitted Tyler Sidders (1-1) with a rear naked choke at 3:57 in round two.