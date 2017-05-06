LFA 11 Highlights: Matthew Frincu Lands KO Punch in Main Event & Sean O’Malley Delivers a Spinning Back-Kick KO

Highlights: Matthew Frincu Lands KO Punch in Main Event & Sean O’Malley Delivers a Spinning Back-Kick KO

In the main event of AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 11, “The Thunder from Down Under” Matthew Frincu (11-2) knocked out Brazilian Maycon Mendonca (6-2) with a powerful left punch to headline a thrilling night of finishes live from Phoenix.

Check out GIFs of the Australian’s KO here:

In another highlight-reel KO tonight, bantamweight Sean O’Malley (7-0) landed a spinning back kick to knock out David Nuzzo (5-2) in the first round: http://bit.ly/LFA11_ OMalley

Full highlights from tonight’s broadcast are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA11_Highlights

LFA 11 Official Results: