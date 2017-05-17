LEGENDARY LENNE HARDT RETURNS TO ANNOUNCE ROAD FC 039

XIAOMI ROAD FC 039 ANNOUNCEMENT

LEGENDARY LENNE HARDT RETURNS TO ANNOUNCE

For immediate release, May 17, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce that the legendary Lenne Hardt will return cage side to announce the fighters at Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 on June 10, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea.

Lenne Hardt is an announcer, singer, and voice over actress in Japan. She features on major video games like Tekken and UFC Undisputed, anime such as Hayate the Combat Butler and Mobile Suit Gundam, and she has her own jazz cabaret band. In the world of MMA, Hardt became legendary in the spectacular production of PRIDE with her iconic and inimitable announcing style. After PRIDE, Hardt went on to announce at DREAM, One Championship, and ROAD FC Japan.

Lenne Hardt has a distinct pronunciation and thrilling delivery that makes every word from her mouth an explosion of excitement. ROAD FC is thrilled to welcome the talented and legendary MMA announcer back for Xiaomi ROAD FC 039!

Xiaomi ROAD FC 039

As previously announced for the main event, Ham Seo-Hee will return to her home of Korea to fight for the inaugural ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship against Kurobe Mina, the current DEEP -48kg Champion. Openweight strikers Myung Hyun-Man and Aorigele will finally meet, and unfinished business will be settled. Also, notorious pro wrestler Yoshiko cements her intentions to fight MMA with a soon to be announced opponent.

Moon Jea-Hoon versus Asakura will exemplify a striking match at its finest as Taekwondo takes on Karate. “Keyboard Warrior” Kim Seung-Yeon will finally have his match in the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament against surging Kyrgyzstani kickboxer “Ataman” Rafael Fiziev. Also, an openweight match will kick off the main card as wrestler Shim Yoon-Jae faces kickboxer Kim Chang-Hee.

The main event for the preliminary Young Guns 34 card will be La In-Jae versus Cha In-Ho in a match which is a contrast of styles. Also, two undefeated prospects Kim Se-Yeong and Lee Jeong-Yeong are sure to deliver an exciting match.

New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 039

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Women’s Atomweight Championship

Ham Seo-Hee vs Kurobe Mina

Openweight Match

Myung Hyun-Man vs Aorigele

Women’s Openweight Match

Yoshiko vs TBA

Flyweight Match

Moon Jea-Hoon vs Asakura Kai

International Trials Lightweight Match

Kim Seung-Yeon vs Rafael Fiziev

Openweight Match

Shim Yoon-Jae vs Kim Chang-Hee

Young Guns 34

-80kg Catchweight Match

La In-Jae vs Cha In-Ho

Featherweight Match

Kim Se-Yeong vs Lee Jeong-Yeong

Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040

Saturday, July 15, 2017

Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea

Main Card

Middleweight Match

Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon

For updates please visit:

ROADFC.com

Official Facebook page ROAD FC (facebook.com/ roadfightingchampionship)

Official Twitter account @ROADFC (twitter.com/ROADFC)

Official Instagram “roadfc”

Official Weibo ROAD????? (http://www.weibo. com/u/5704811867)

Official Sina blog ROADFC (http://blog.sina.com.cn/ roadfc)

Media Contacts:

ROAD Inc. Marketing Dept.

1008-12, Haenggu-dong, Wonju-Si, Gangwon-do, Korea 26455

About ROAD Fighting Championship

The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.

ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on YouTube. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan, internationally on Epicentre.tv, and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.