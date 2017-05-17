LEGENDARY LENNE HARDT RETURNS TO ANNOUNCE ROAD FC 039
XIAOMI ROAD FC 039 ANNOUNCEMENT
LEGENDARY LENNE HARDT RETURNS TO ANNOUNCE
For immediate release, May 17, 2017 – ROAD Fighting Championship is proud to announce that the legendary Lenne Hardt will return cage side to announce the fighters at Xiaomi ROAD FC 039 on June 10, 2017 in the Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea.
Lenne Hardt is an announcer, singer, and voice over actress in Japan. She features on major video games like Tekken and UFC Undisputed, anime such as Hayate the Combat Butler and Mobile Suit Gundam, and she has her own jazz cabaret band. In the world of MMA, Hardt became legendary in the spectacular production of PRIDE with her iconic and inimitable announcing style. After PRIDE, Hardt went on to announce at DREAM, One Championship, and ROAD FC Japan.
Lenne Hardt has a distinct pronunciation and thrilling delivery that makes every word from her mouth an explosion of excitement. ROAD FC is thrilled to welcome the talented and legendary MMA announcer back for Xiaomi ROAD FC 039!
Xiaomi ROAD FC 039
As previously announced for the main event, Ham Seo-Hee will return to her home of Korea to fight for the inaugural ROAD FC Women’s Atomweight Championship against Kurobe Mina, the current DEEP -48kg Champion. Openweight strikers Myung Hyun-Man and Aorigele will finally meet, and unfinished business will be settled. Also, notorious pro wrestler Yoshiko cements her intentions to fight MMA with a soon to be announced opponent.
Moon Jea-Hoon versus Asakura will exemplify a striking match at its finest as Taekwondo takes on Karate. “Keyboard Warrior” Kim Seung-Yeon will finally have his match in the International Trials for the $1 Million Lightweight Tournament against surging Kyrgyzstani kickboxer “Ataman” Rafael Fiziev. Also, an openweight match will kick off the main card as wrestler Shim Yoon-Jae faces kickboxer Kim Chang-Hee.
The main event for the preliminary Young Guns 34 card will be La In-Jae versus Cha In-Ho in a match which is a contrast of styles. Also, two undefeated prospects Kim Se-Yeong and Lee Jeong-Yeong are sure to deliver an exciting match.
New Wave MMA ROAD FC is the stage where legends shine, rookies thrill, and epic battles are waged that determine the future of MMA. From the pageantry of the grand entrance to the final crunch of the KO, ROAD FC showcases the very best of Mixed Martial Arts sports and entertainment. As we say in Korea, “Fighting!”
Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 039
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea
Main Card
Women’s Atomweight Championship
Ham Seo-Hee vs Kurobe Mina
Openweight Match
Myung Hyun-Man vs Aorigele
Women’s Openweight Match
Yoshiko vs TBA
Flyweight Match
Moon Jea-Hoon vs Asakura Kai
International Trials Lightweight Match
Kim Seung-Yeon vs Rafael Fiziev
Openweight Match
Shim Yoon-Jae vs Kim Chang-Hee
Young Guns 34
-80kg Catchweight Match
La In-Jae vs Cha In-Ho
Featherweight Match
Kim Se-Yeong vs Lee Jeong-Yeong
Xiaomi ROAD Fighting Championship 040
Saturday, July 15, 2017
Jangchung Arena, Seoul, South Korea
Main Card
Middleweight Match
Fukuda Riki vs Kim Hoon
About ROAD Fighting Championship
The sport of MMA is booming in South Korea, and behind the incredible growth is ROAD FC. As this new era of Mixed Martial Arts begins, ROAD FC is committed to creating more opportunities for fighters in growth, experience, and support. The amateur and semi-pro Central and Into Leagues provide a structured, safe, and competitive atmosphere for beginning fighters. The Young Guns undercard series brings these up and coming fighters into the spotlight as professionals.
ROAD FC events are held in major cities across Korea, Japan, and China featuring the most exciting and well-recognized Korean and international MMA fighters. ROAD FC events are broadcast live and delay in Korea on MBC, in China on CCTV, internationally on KIX, and streamed live internationally on YouTube. The full archive of ROAD FC events are available on demand in China on Xunlei KanKan, internationally on Epicentre.tv, and scheduled to air on The Fight Network in Canada.
About Xiaomi
Xiaomi Inc. is a privately owned Chinese electronics company headquartered in Beijing, China, that is the world’s 3rd largest smartphone maker. Xiaomi designs, develops, and sells smartphones, mobile apps, and related consumer electronics. Since the release of its first smartphone in August 2011, Xiaomi has gained market share in mainland China and expanded into developing a wider range of consumer electronics, including a smart home device ecosystem. The company’s founder and CEO is Lei Jun, China’s 23rd richest person according to Forbes. The company sold over 60 million smartphones in 2014.