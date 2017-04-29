Ledsila Phuket Lands Lightning-Fast Roundhouse KO in the Lion Fight 36 Main Event
Multiple Muay Thai world champion Ledsila Phuket landed one of the fastest round house kicks in Lion Fight history to knock out his opponent Jacob Hebeisen in the main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 36 tonight
Eddie Abasolo knocked out P.J. Sweda with two well-timed strikes
LION FIGHT 36 Official Results:
- Main Event – Lightweight Fight – Ledsila Phuket (184-31-5) knocked out Jacob Hebeisen (0-1) with a head kick at 2:16in round two.
- Co-Main Event – Cruiserweight Fight – Paul Banasiak (5-0) remained undefeated, beating Brett Hlavacek (17-5) by unanimous decision (49-48, 49-46, 48-47).
- Middleweight Fight – Amadeu Christiano (52-16) outlasted D.C. Pratt (20-6) to win by unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 50-45)
- Super Cruiserweight Fight – Chip Moraza-Pollard (4-0) defeated Matt Coleman (1-2) via TKO at 0:30 in round three
- Middleweight Fight – Eddie Abasolo (8-1) scored a TKO victory over P.J. Sweda (2-2) at 1:36 in round five.
- Lightweight Fight – Amine Ballafrikh (8-4) out-struck Jonathan George (2-1, 1 NC) to win by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)