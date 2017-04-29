Ledsila Phuket Lands Lightning-Fast Roundhouse KO in the Lion Fight 36 Main Event

With a flash, Multiple Muay Thai world champion Ledsila Phuket landed one of the fastest round house kicks in Lion Fight history to knock out his opponent Jacob Hebeisen in the main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: LION FIGHT 36 tonight: http://bit.ly/ LionFight36_Ledsila

Other highlights from tonight’s broadcast include Eddie Abasolo knocking out out P.J. Sweda with two well-timed strikes: http://bit.ly/LionFight36_ Abasolo

Full highlights from tonight’s broadcast are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/ LionFight36_Highlights

LION FIGHT 36 Official Results: