Leandro Higo to Face Eduardo Dantas for Bantamweight Title at Bellator 177

FOLLOWING INJURY TO DARRION CALDWELL, LEANDRO HIGO RECEIVES TITLE SHOT AGAINST EDUARDO DANTAS AT BELLATOR 177 IN BUDAPEST ON FRIDAY, APRIL 14

LOS ANGELES — (March 14, 2017) – Following an undisclosed injury to Darrion Caldwell, budding superstarLeandro “Pitbull” Higo(17-2) will now challenge current champion Eduardo “Dudu” Dantas(19-4) in a bantamweight world title fight at B ellator 177: Dantas vs. Higoinside the Budapest Sports Arena on April 14.

In addition, John “Macapa”(21-1-2) will faceDaniel Weichel (38-9) in a featherweight contest and Lena Ovchynnikova (11-4) meets Helen Harper(4-1) at 125-pounds. Rounding out the Spike-televised MMA action will be a featherweight matchup pitting Hungarian-born Adam “The Kid” Borics (5-0) against Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor(1-2).

Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higowill be broadcast on SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, while Bellator Kickboxing 6 will air immediately following the MMA portion of the event, beginning at 11pm ET/10pm CT.

Complete Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo Main Card:

Bantamweight World Title Bout: Eduardo Dantas (19-4) vs. Leandro Higo (17-2)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Daniel Weichel (38-9) vs. John “Macapa”Teixeira (21-1-2)

Flyweight Feature Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (11-4) vs. Helen Harper (4-1)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Anthony Taylor (1-2) vs. Adam Borics (5-0)

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Brian Moore (9-5) vs. Ludovit Klein (6-0)

Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mate Kertesz (3-0) vs. Adam Polgar (10-8)

