LAZAR STOJADINOVIC SCORES EIGHTH STRAIGHT WIN IN MAIN EVENT BRAWL WITH MIKE RICHMAN ON ‘AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 2’

Los Angeles – Jan. 20, 2017 – Featherweight Lazar Stojadinovic (12-5) scored his eighth straight win in a dominant performance over Mike Richman (18-7), spoiling Richman’s return to the cage. In this clip, Stojadinovic and Richman exchange a flurry of blows against the cage in the second round.

Additional highlights from tonight’s event include:

Chico Camus (17-7) lands a strong right hand on his way to defeating Darrick Minner (17-6) by unanimous decision.

Ben Neumann (12-4) chokes out Damion Hill (12-6) midway through the third round.

It only took 24 seconds for Mitch White (3-1) to land his third guillotine choke in three career wins, this time taking out Lloyd McKinney (9-5)

Full highlights from LFA 2 are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA2_Highlights

AXS TV FIGHTS commentators UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello called the action live, along with cageside reporter Ron Kruck from the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Official results from LFA 2 are as follows:

Main Event – Featherweight Fight – Lazar Stojadinovic (12-5) defeated Mike Richman (18-7) by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight Fight – Chico Camus (17-7) defeated Darrick Minner (17-6) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26).

Welterweight Fight – Ben Neumann (12-4) defeated Damion Hill (12-6) by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:31 in round three.

Lightweight Fight – Bobby Lee (6-0) defeated Matthew Marsh (4-2) via submission (Kimura) at 3:40 in round one.

Lightweight Fight – Brandon Jenkins (10-4) defeats Billy Christianson (12-7) via TKO (Knees & Punches) at 1:41 in round two.

Bantamweight Fight – Mitch White (3-1) defeats Lloyd McKinney (9-5) via submission (guillotine choke) at 0:24 in round one.

Strawweight Fight – Gabby Romero (1-1) defeated Linsey Williams (0-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:15 in round one.

