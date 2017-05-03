Largest MMA event in The Americas July 14-15 in Monterrey, Mexico

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MONTE CARLO, Monaco (May 3, 2017)- The World MMA Association (WMMAA) has announced that its 2017 Pan-American Championships, the largest MMA event ever in The Americas, will be held this coming July 14-15 in Monterrey, Mexico.
National teams from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Uruguay, Brazil, along with special guest Spain, are expected to compete in the 2017 Pan-American Championships.
“Representing your country on the biggest continental competition of nations, it strikes you, your heart starts to race in anticipation of the grand journey into WMMAA history,” Pan-American Division president Tomas Yu said.
The PAN-AM Board of Directors met again this past month during a collaboration with USA Boxing, during the latter’s 2017 Western Elite Qualifier & Regional Open, when the tentative announcement was made that Monterrey (Mexico) would be the event host this July.
Albuquerque, New Mexico was a leading destination host, however, PAN-AM Board members voted in favor of Monterrey as the ultimate location.
“WMMAA Mexico, as well as Monterrey as the host city this year, is a huge step in the development of the championships and movement as a whole,” Yu added.  “Monterrey has been an active sport city. It was the first city to bid on the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics. Monterrey had never bid on an Olympic Game prior to its effort to bid for the 2014 Summer Youth Olympics. The city did host several matches of the 1986 FIFA World Cup.
“The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here as the 2017 Pan-American Championships will take place in Monterrey, Mexico this coming July 14-15. The final decision has been made and now it is time to exhale, relax, and peacefully wait for the upcoming grand event, gathering people from all around the world to watch their country’s athletes competing among the best.”
INFORMATION:
ABOUT WMMAA:  World MMA Association (WMMAA) is a world federation of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA).  The WMMAA is organized by Continental and National federations and it has presence on all five continents.  Its goal is to provide unbiased structure and guardrail the growth of MMA as the official world governing body for Mixed Martial Arts.  The WMMAA is a non-profit organization headquartered in Monte Carlo (Principality of Monaco).  WMMAA is on a mission to develop a standardized and regulated organization, including competition, training, officiating, testing and growth when necessary.  WMMAA is for all stakeholders in MMA, creating and developing the sport with competition for amateurs and sanctioning and advising the world’s leading promoters in terms of their professional events.  WMMAA is an independent sport’s governing body of Mixed Martial Arts, a sports organization that has a regulatory and sanctioning function.

