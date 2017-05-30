Kyrgyzstan dominates competition, wins WMMAA team title at 2017 Asian Championships

More than 5000 fans attended the 2017 WMMAA Asian Championships in Osh, Kyrgyzstan

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (May 29, 2017)- Host team Kyrgyzstan captured top team honors at the recent third annual World Mixed Martial Arts Association (WMMAA) Asian Championships, recently held at Suyumbaev Stadium, Osh, Kyrgyzstan.

Uzbeks, Russians, The wonderful host city of Osh is the second largest city in Kyrgyzstan , located in the Fergana Valley in the south of the country, often referred to as the “capital of the south”. It is the oldest city in the country, estimated to be more than 3000 years old, and it has served as the administrative center of Osh Region since 1939. The city has an ethnically mixed population of approximately 255,800, according to 2012 reports, comprised of Kyrgyz Tajiks , and other smaller ethnic groups.

Ulukbek Omurzakov, the president of Kyrgyzstan MMA Federation, deserved kudos for insuring that the 2017 WMMAA Asian Championships would be held at the highest level in all respects.

In addition to Omurzakov, numerous highly-ranked guests were also present at the arena during competitions, including the Kyrgyzstan Republic President’s advisor, Ikramzhan Ilmiyanov, Vice Prime-Minister Zhenish Razzakov, Osh city Mayor Aitmamat Kadyrbaev, Minister of Interior Suyunbek Omurzakov, MP’s Aaly Karashev, Iskender Matraimov, WMMAA president Vadim Finkelchtein and many others.

WMMA Asian team champion Kyrgyzstan had seven individual male winners out of eight weight classes: bantamweight Ryskulbek Ibraimov, featherweight Nursultan Rakhmanberdi Uulu, lightweight Kubanychbek Turatbek Uulu, welterweightTologon Rakhmatov, middleweight Olzhobai Kudaiberdi Uulu, light heavyweightOsman Abdulazizov and heavyweight Maksat Musabaev. The only non-Kyrgyzstan individual winner in the men’s competition was flyweight Zheng Xiao Liang, of China.

China and defending team champion Kazakhstan, respectively, finished second and third in the final team standings. Other teams represented at the WMMAA Asian Championships included Uzbekistan, South Korea, Afghanistan and Tajikistan

The 2017 WMMAA Asian Championships were held in 10 weight divisions, eight for male fighters, as well as two brand new divisions for female fighters, in which China won both weight classes.

More than 60 fighters represented seven different countries during the competition.

Individual team competition was held in accordance with the “Official Rules of Mixed Martial Arts Competition, subject to WMMAA approval. Including revisions, additions and clarifications of certain clauses. Matches were held in accordance with the Olympic system including two third-places in each of the 10 weight divisions.

2017 WMMAA ASIAN CHAMPIONSHIP OFFICIAL RESULTS FLYWEIGHTS (127 LBS. / -56.7 kg) 1. Zheng Xiao Liang (China) 2 Azatbek Anarbai Uulu (Kyrgyzstan) 3. Talgat Zhumagaliyev (Kazakhstan) 4. Mirjalol Juraev (Uzbekistan) BANTAMWEIGHTS (134 ½ LBS. / -61.2 KG): 1. Ryskulbek Ibraimov (Kyrgyzstan) 2. Emomali Kholboyi (Tajikistan)

3. Kassym Anuarbek (Kazakhstan)

3. Chen Rui (China) FEATHERWEIGHTS (145 LBS. / -65,8 KG): 1. Nursultan Rakhmanberdi Uulu (Kyrgyzstan)

2. Ayideng Jumayi (China)

3. Farid Mubariz (Afganistan)

3. Mekhtar Rokhatov (Tajikistan) LIGHTWEIGHTS (154 ½ LBS. / -70,3 KG): 1. Kubanychbek Turatbek Uulu (Krygyzstan)

2. Doniyorbek Sodikov (Uzbekistan)

3. Dilovar Davlatov (Uzbekistan)

3. Kim Seong Gwon (South Korea) WELTERWEIGHTS (169 ½ LBS. / -77,1 KG): 1. Tologon Rakhmanberdi Uulu (Kyrgyzstan)

2. Ravshanbek Rakhmatov (Uzebekistan)

3. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (China)

3. Jamshed Ganiev (Tajikistan) MIDDLEWEIGHTS (185 LBS. / -84 KG): 1. Olzhobai Kudaiberdi Uulu (Kyrgyzstan)

2. Yu Young Wo (South Korea)

3. Bakhtovar Davlatov (Tajikistan))

3. Mukhriddin Alimov (Uzbekistan) LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHTS (205 LBS. / -93 KG): 1. Osman Abdulazizov (Kyrgyzstan)

2. Rosimurod Yuldoshev (Uzbekistan) 3. Zhasulan Khassimov (Kazakhstan)

3. Kong Han Dong (China) HEAVYWEIGHTS (+205 LBS. / +93 KG): 1. Maksat Musabaev (Kyrgystan)

2. Azamat Bathodurzoda (Uzbekistan)

3. Alimzhan Suleimanov (Kazakhstan)

4. Aorigele (China) FEMALE STRAWWEIGHT (115 LBS. / -52,2 KG) – Round Robin Dong Hua Xiang (China) Mansiya Muldakulova (Kazakhstan) Aisalkyn Dzhanybekova (Kyrgyzstan) FEMALE BANTAMWEIGHTS (137 LBS. / -62,2 KG) (Round Robin) Han Giuang Me (China) Mariya Agapova (Kazakhstan) 3. Samara Shambetova (Kyrgyzstan)

All individual first-place winners were awarded special championship belts and medals, second and third-place finishers received a medal and certificate. Teams that finished among the top three in the final standings were awarded cups and certificates.

INFORMATION:

Twitter: @theWMMAA

Instagram: @worldmmaa