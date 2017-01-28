KNOCKOUT PROMOTIONS ST. PATRICK’S DAY FIGHT NIGHT

KOP 54

Action packed night full of licensed professional and amateur mixed martial arts fights! There will be long anticipated rematches, fighters returning to reclaim their regional rank, and Michigan’s own Becoming Human will play live for Ryse Brink’s Walkout!

Knockout Promotions 54th event will take place on Friday March 17th, 2017 at the Deltaplex Arena in Grand Rapids Michigan. The doors open at 6pm and the event starts at 7pm. The Cost for tickets purchased before the day of the event are as follows: $25 for General Admission, $35 for VIP floor seats, $500 for suite that seats 8, $600 for a backrow table that seats 8, and $700 for a front row table that seats 8. The Cost for General Admission and VIP tickets increase by 5$ on event night ($30 General Admission and $40 VIP floor seats). Tickets can be ordered on line at www.etix.com or bought at the office of the Deltaplex Arena during business hours. Tickets can also be purchased from your favorite local MMA fighters that are featured on the card!

KOP 54 features local Grand Rapids MMA fighter and rising star, Cody James Stamann! Cody currently stands at 12 wins and 1 loss on his professional record and will be fighting against Bill Kamery from Cedar Rapids Iowa. The Co-main event for the evening will be one for the books when Grand Rapids very own Ken “The Boss” Cross takes on SFS fighter Zack “The Savage” Shaw from Lansing Michigan! The fight card is stacked from top to bottom with fights that will have the audience on the edge of their seats!! The venue will be selling green beer in addition to their regular beverages in celebration of Saint Patrick’s day festivities, and local business’s will fill the vendors tables with their merchandise and products for fans to browse during our scheduled intermissions. Come out to celebrate St. Patrick’s day and support the local athletes as they put all their hard work on the line! This will indeed be an amazing action packed night of Fights!

**All photo credit belongs to Maria Sinclair**

Information on Brandon Emmons:

Brandon Emmons is a Grand Rapids local and is currently living in Rockford. His Professional MMA record is 2 wins and 2 losses and is training at Triumph MMA in Grand rapids. Triumph is one of the Best MMA gyms Grand Rapids has to offer.

Information on Cody:

Cody James Stamann is a Grand Rapids local and is currently living in Sparta. He is a Professional MMA fighter with a record of 12 wins and 1 loss training under Former UfC fighter and Current Rizin MMA fighter Daron Cruickshank at Michigan Top Team. Cody has fought his last 3 fights for KOP and has been widely discussed as a top UFC contender in the state of Michigan for both Bantamweight and Featherweight, weight classes.

Information on Ken “The Boss” Cross:

Ken Cross is undefeated in his Professional MMA career, sitting at 3 wins and 0 losses. Also hailing out of Grand Rapids and Training a Triumph MMA. He has fought for KOP 10 times and still stands undefeated in both his 8 amateur fights and professional career.

Information on Erick “The Dominican Reaper” Lora:

Erick Lora is a Grand rapids local sitting at 1 win and 0 losses in his Professional MMA career. Fighting out of Grand Rapids Brazilian Jiiu Jitsu and was the 170lb KOP amateur belt holder before going pro in 2017. He was featured in El Vocero Hispano in 2016.

Information on Devin “the Prodigy” Smyth:

Devin Smyth sits at 3 wins and 1 loss in his professional MMA Career. Hailing from Lansing Michigan and Training at Murcielago MMA.

Quote from the CEO Joshua Medley:

“2017 will be a very exciting year for our promotion in the aspect that we grow from a regional MMA promotion to a Nationally recognized promotion with the launch of our first Oklahoma event. This offers better exposure for the fighters in a sense that they can be recognized in multiple regions and gain the exposure they deserve. Fighters like Cody Stamann, who put their heart and soul in to this sport, will finally become so well known that it would be near impossible for him not to get the UFC shot he deserves.”

About KnockOut Promotions LLC.

Knockout Promotions has hosted 52 Mixed Martial Arts events in 4 ½ years. In 2016 KOP was voted 2x “Best Promotion in Michigan” by Winners fist and Webbland MMA. KOP was also voted “2016 Fan Favorite MMA Promotion” in a national poll by Fight book MMA. Attendance at events has grown to 5,000 plus fans and we host local MMA talent from surrounding cities as well as other states. The President and Matchmaker, Matt Frendo, has been a part of kop since the beginning and was voted the “Best Matchmaker in Michigan” by Winners Fist for both 2015 and 2016. To learn more visit www.Facebook.com/KOPROMO or call us at 231-206-2242.

###