King of the Cage Signs Fourteen Women Fighters to Exclusive Contracts

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (March 7, 2017) – King of the Cage has announced the signing of fourteen women’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes to exclusive, multi-fight contracts. These athletes are from the Atomweight (105 lbs.) and Strawweight (115 lbs.) divisions and represent the next chapter in the history of Women’s MMA. KOTC will cut each division off at eight total.

Since the inception in 1998, KOTC has maintained its goal of not only showcasing current stars of women’s MMA, but also building the stars of the future. Numerous women athletes have made their professional debuts fighting for King of the Cage including Ronda Rousey, Danielle Taylor, Michelle Waterson and Rose Namajunas.

“When choosing these competitors, we were not only looking for the top 105 and 115 females, we were also looking for the most marketable,” said Terry Trebilcock, Founder and CEO of King of the Cage. “Choosing 14 from over 300 potential candidates was challenging, but in the end, we feel we have made the proper decisions. The female 105 and 115 lb. divisions will finally get the notoriety they have strived for, and deserve.”

Signings Include:

Atomweight (105 lbs.)

Andy Nguyen, South Carolina

Bi Nguyen, Texas

Grace Cleveland, Colorado

Cassie Rob, Colorado

Melissa Karagianis, Toronto, Canada

Kelly Vilarino, Oregon

Jayme Hinshaw, New Mexico

Strawweight (115 lbs.)

Laken Jowers, North Carolina

Corrie Ward, Arizona

Peggy Ross, California

Cynthia Arceo, Texas

Stephanie Gonzalez, California

Angela Jennings, Michigan

Jamie Colleen, Pennsylvania

Bios

Andy “The CrAsian” Nguyen

Weight: 105 lbs.

Height: 5’4”

Age: 34

Nationality: Vietnamese/ Born in California

Born: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Current Home: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Combat Experience: Over 30 amateur fights including boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai & MMA combined.

Bi “KillHer Bee” Nguyen

Weight: 105 lbs.

Height: 4′ 11″

Age: 27

Nationality: Vietnamese

Born: Vietnam

Current Home: Houston, Texas

Combat Experience: 15-4

Grace “Thai Kitten” Cleveland

Weight: 105 lbs.

Height: 5’1”

Age: 23

Nationality: Thai

Born: Chiang Mai Thailand

Current Home: Denver, Colorado

Combat Experience: 7-1

Cassie “The Hulk” Robb

Weight: 105/115 lbs.

Height: 5’5″

Age: 26

Nationality: American

Born: Casper, Wyoming

Current Home: Denver, Colorado

Combat Experience: 4-7

Melissa Karagianis

Weight: 105 lbs.

Height: 5″4”

Age: 29

Nationality: Canadian

Born: Toronto, Canada

Current Home: Toronto, Canada

Combat Experience: 11-4

Kelly Vilarino

Weight: 105 lbs.

Height: 5’1”

Age: 30

Nationality: American

Born: Walnut Creek, California

Current Home: Brookings, Oregon

Combat Experience: 3-1

Jayme Hinshaw

Weight: 105 lbs.

Height: 5’1″

Age: 27

Nationality: American

Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Current Home: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Combat Experience: 6-3

Laken “Tiny Titan” Jowers

Weight: 115 lbs.

Height: 5’1”

Age: 21

Nationality: White

Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Current Home: Mocksville, North Carolina

Combat Experience: 3-4

Corrie “Psych” Ward

Weight: 115 lbs.

Height: 5’4”

Age: 23

Nationality: American

Born: Tucson, Arizona

Current Home: Tucson, Arizona

Combat Experience: 6 Fights

Peggy “The Truth” Ross

Weight: 105 lbs.

Height: 5’6”

Age: 29

Nationality: Puerto Rican

Born: Chicago, Illinois

Current Home: Oceanside, California

Combat Experience: 12-1

Cynthia “SIN” Arceo

Weight: 115 lbs.

Height: 5’5″

Age: 27

Nationality: American

Born: Palo Alto California

Current Home: El Paso, Texas

Combat Experience: 7-2

Stephanie “The Shark” Gonzalez

Weight: 115 lbs.

Height: 5’6”

Age: 28

Nationality: Latina (Salvadoran and Mexican)

Born: Los Angeles, California

Current Home: Palmdale, California

Combat Experience: 6-3

Angela Jennings

Weight: 115 lbs.

Height: 5’2”

Age: 27

Nationality: American

Born: Linden, Michigan

Current Home: Linden, Michigan

Combat Experience: 5-5

Jamie Colleen

Weight: 115 lbs.

Height: 5’3”

Age: 31

Nationality: Sicilian, African -American, French, Lithuanian

Born: Huntington, West Virginia

Current Home: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Combat Experience: 8-2

###