King of the Cage Signs Fourteen Women Fighters to Exclusive Contracts

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (March 7, 2017) – King of the Cage has announced the signing of fourteen women’s Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes to exclusive, multi-fight contracts. These athletes are from the Atomweight (105 lbs.) and Strawweight (115 lbs.) divisions and represent the next chapter in the history of Women’s MMA. KOTC will cut each division off at eight total.
Since the inception in 1998, KOTC has maintained its goal of not only showcasing current stars of women’s MMA, but also building the stars of the future. Numerous women athletes have made their professional debuts fighting for King of the Cage including Ronda Rousey, Danielle Taylor, Michelle Waterson and Rose Namajunas.
“When choosing these competitors, we were not only looking for the top 105 and 115 females, we were also looking for the most marketable,” said Terry Trebilcock, Founder and CEO of King of the Cage. “Choosing 14 from over 300 potential candidates was challenging, but in the end, we feel we have made the proper decisions. The female 105 and 115 lb. divisions will finally get the notoriety they have strived for, and deserve.”
Signings Include:
Atomweight (105 lbs.)
-
Andy Nguyen, South Carolina
-
Bi Nguyen, Texas
-
Grace Cleveland, Colorado
-
Cassie Rob, Colorado
-
Melissa Karagianis, Toronto, Canada
-
Kelly Vilarino, Oregon
-
Jayme Hinshaw, New Mexico
Strawweight (115 lbs.)
-
Laken Jowers, North Carolina
-
Corrie Ward, Arizona
-
Peggy Ross, California
-
Cynthia Arceo, Texas
-
Stephanie Gonzalez, California
-
Angela Jennings, Michigan
-
Jamie Colleen, Pennsylvania
Bios
Andy “The CrAsian” Nguyen
Weight: 105 lbs.
Height: 5’4”
Age: 34
Nationality: Vietnamese/ Born in California
Born: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Current Home: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Combat Experience: Over 30 amateur fights including boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai & MMA combined.
Bi “KillHer Bee” Nguyen
Weight: 105 lbs.
Height: 4′ 11″
Age: 27
Nationality: Vietnamese
Born: Vietnam
Current Home: Houston, Texas
Combat Experience: 15-4
Grace “Thai Kitten” Cleveland
Weight: 105 lbs.
Height: 5’1”
Age: 23
Nationality: Thai
Born: Chiang Mai Thailand
Current Home: Denver, Colorado
Combat Experience: 7-1
Cassie “The Hulk” Robb
Weight: 105/115 lbs.
Height: 5’5″
Age: 26
Nationality: American
Born: Casper, Wyoming
Current Home: Denver, Colorado
Combat Experience: 4-7
Melissa Karagianis
Weight: 105 lbs.
Height: 5″4”
Age: 29
Nationality: Canadian
Born: Toronto, Canada
Current Home: Toronto, Canada
Combat Experience: 11-4
Kelly Vilarino
Weight: 105 lbs.
Height: 5’1”
Age: 30
Nationality: American
Born: Walnut Creek, California
Current Home: Brookings, Oregon
Combat Experience: 3-1
Jayme Hinshaw
Weight: 105 lbs.
Height: 5’1″
Age: 27
Nationality: American
Born: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Current Home: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Combat Experience: 6-3
Laken “Tiny Titan” Jowers
Weight: 115 lbs.
Height: 5’1”
Age: 21
Nationality: White
Born: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Current Home: Mocksville, North Carolina
Combat Experience: 3-4
Corrie “Psych” Ward
Weight: 115 lbs.
Height: 5’4”
Age: 23
Nationality: American
Born: Tucson, Arizona
Current Home: Tucson, Arizona
Combat Experience: 6 Fights
Peggy “The Truth” Ross
Weight: 105 lbs.
Height: 5’6”
Age: 29
Nationality: Puerto Rican
Born: Chicago, Illinois
Current Home: Oceanside, California
Combat Experience: 12-1
Cynthia “SIN” Arceo
Weight: 115 lbs.
Height: 5’5″
Age: 27
Nationality: American
Born: Palo Alto California
Current Home: El Paso, Texas
Combat Experience: 7-2
Stephanie “The Shark” Gonzalez
Weight: 115 lbs.
Height: 5’6”
Age: 28
Nationality: Latina (Salvadoran and Mexican)
Born: Los Angeles, California
Current Home: Palmdale, California
Combat Experience: 6-3
Angela Jennings
Weight: 115 lbs.
Height: 5’2”
Age: 27
Nationality: American
Born: Linden, Michigan
Current Home: Linden, Michigan
Combat Experience: 5-5
Jamie Colleen
Weight: 115 lbs.
Height: 5’3”
Age: 31
Nationality: Sicilian, African -American, French, Lithuanian
Born: Huntington, West Virginia
Current Home: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Combat Experience: 8-2
