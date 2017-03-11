King of the Cage Returns to WinnaVegas Casino Resort on April 15 for “TERRITORIAL DISPUTE”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (March 13, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa on Saturday, April 15, 2017 featuring an evening of live MMA fights headlined by a welterweight showdown between Kyle Angerman and Adam Virgil and a Women’s Atomweight battle of Kelly Vilarino vs. Grace Cleveland, as well as featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.Fight card includes:

Main Event – Welterweight 170 lbs.

Adam Vigil from Colorado Springs, Colorado (Child’s Play MMA) vs. Kyle Angerman from Des Moines, Iowa (Porcelli’s Training Center). Both fighters won their first professional bout with impressive first round knockouts.

Co-Main Event – Women’s Atomweight 105 lbs.

Kelly Vilarino from Ashland, Oregon (Ashland JJ) vs. Grace “Thai Kitten” Cleveland from Denver, Colorado (Factory X). Both are making their debut with KOTC after recently signing exclusive contracts.

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Blaze “The Inferno” Gill from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports) vs. Andy “Night Night” Varela from El Paso, Texas (10th Planet). Gill and Varela are undefeated in both their professional and amateur careers.

Light Heavyweight 205 lbs.

Bradan Erdman from North Platte, Nebraska (691on1 Fitness) vs. Lawrence Crutchfield from Virginia Beach, Virginia (Global Martial Arts). Erdman is the former World Amateur Champion and is undefeated in his professional career. Crutchfield is making his professional debut.

Bantamweight 140 lbs.

Lorenzo Coca from Albuquerque, New Mexico (FIT NHB) vs. Austin Peterson from Des Moines, Iowa (Porcelli’s Training Center).

Welterweight 170 lbs.

George Clynes from Albuquerque, New Mexico (NM Wildbunch) vs. William Whitehead from Fort Dodge, Iowa (Faiferlick Martial Arts).

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Cody Garness from Cannon Falls, Minnesota (Independent) vs. Jorge Serrano from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports).

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Thomas Arrick from Council Bluffs, Iowa (Independent) vs. Winnebago, Nebraska (Independent).

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Drako Rodriguez from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports) vs. TBD

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Adriel Sandoval from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports) vs. TBD

Women’s Strawweight 115 lbs.

Mercedes White from Fort Dodge, Iowa (Faiferlick Martial Arts) vs. TBD

Welterweight 170 lbs.

Cesar Mercado from Sioux City, Iowa (Renegade Combat Sports) vs. TBD

***Fight Card Subject to Change***

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 4:30 pm. and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.winnavegas.com or call (712) 428-9466. Event card subject to change.