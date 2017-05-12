King of the Cage Returns to the Ute Mountain Casino, Hotel & Resort on June 10 for “WARLORDS II”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (May 11, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Ute Mountain Casino, Hotel & Resort in Towaoc, Colorado on Saturday, June 10, 2016 with another world-class mixed martial arts event, headlined by a Welterweight (170 pounds) showdown featuring Steve Hanna and some of the sport’s best competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Welterweight 170 lbs.

Steve Hanna (8-3), Albuquerque, New Mexico (NM Wildbunch) vs. TBD. Hanna is top ranked in the welterweight division.

Co-Main Event – Flyweight 135 lbs.

Cristobal “El Mosquito” Chavez (4-1) from El Paso, Texas vs. Kevin Wirth (2-0) from Durango, Colorado

Women’s Atomweight 105 lbs.

Tabitha Trevino, Cortez, Colorado vs. TBD

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Ricardo Maynez, ElPaso, Texas vs. Guadalupe Monroy, Farmington, New Mexico

Jr. Flyweight 125 lbs.

Ozzy Chavez from Rio Rancho, New Mexico vs. Joey Trevino from Cortez, Colorado

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Manny Villareal, Alamagordo, New Mexico vs. Robert Cortez, Grand Junction, Colorado

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Richard Jennings, Alamogordo, New Mexico vs. Alvinanthy Dickie, Farmington, NM

Bantamweight 140 lbs.

Zach Throckmorton, Alamogordo, New Mexico vs. Christian Walker

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Raymundo Leon, Taos, New Mexico vs. TBD

Welterweight 170 lbs.

Chris Lee, Grand Junction, Colorado vs. John Brown, Grand Junction, Colorado

Jr. Flyweight 125 lbs.

Francisco Dominguez, Albuquerque, New Mexico vs. TBD

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. and fights start at 7:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. All Ages welcome. Under 18 must be accompanied by an Adult.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Ute Mountain Casino Gift Shop or call 1-800-258-8007 Gift Shop. Event card subject to change.