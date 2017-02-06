King of the Cage Returns to the Gold Country Casino & Hotel on March 18 for “CRUNCH TIME”

R ANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (February 6, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, will return to Gold Country Casino & Hotel in Orville, California on Saturday, March 18, 2017 with another world-class mega-event, headlined by a Bantamweight (135 pounds) showdown between Ricky Simon and Benito Lopez and also featuring some of the sport’s top competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Bantamweight 135 lbs.

Ricky Simon (7-1), Vancouver Washington (Gracie Bara) vs. Benito “Golden Boy” Lopez (6-0), Oroville, California (Alpha Male). Simon trains under legendary Fabiano Scherner and has won 14 of his 15 bouts in his professional and amateur career. Lopez, who is undefeated, has won his last 4 fights by finishing all of his opponents in the 1st round.

Co-Main Event – Jr. Flyweight 125 lbs.

Brian “The Dread Pirate” Wilkinson (2-1), Oakland, California (Oakland MMA) vs. Nick “Lil Ninja” Sperling, Grass Valley, California (Power House MMA and Team Carnage). Wilkerson’s last 2 fights were impressive first round knockouts. Sperling has won his last 3 of 4 bouts.

Welterweight 170 lbs.

Darrius Flowers, Chicago, Illinois (Elite Boxing Academy) vs. Thomas “Diamond” Powell, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Philly’s Next Champ)

Other Featured Fighters:

Brandon Ricetti, Chico, California (Stand Alone) vs. Nathan Espinosa, Sacramento, California (Fighter Inc.)

Tony Juarez, Yuba City, California (Clingman’s MMA) vs. Aaron Hedrick, Oroville, California (Team Hedrick)

Tyler Hollbrook, Oroville, California (Stand Alone) vs. Jaelon Reid, Orangeville, California (Team Carnage)

Anthony Pulliam, Arcada, California (Lost Boys) vs. Ashton Pierce, Redbluff, California (Team Alpha Male)

Kyle Gothan, Oroville, California (Kicks by Cole) vs. TBD

Ryon Harris, Eugene, Oregon (Peaceful Fighter) vs. Chris Marinelli, Redding, California (Sabotage MMA)

Alex Mosier, Grass Valley, California (Power House) vs. TBD

Charles Guthrie, Oroville, California (Kicks by Cole) vs. TBD

Erin Hunter, Oakland, California (Oakland MMA) vs. TBD

Andy Russo, Oakland, California (Oakland MMA) vs. TBD

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. and fights start at 7:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.goldcountrycasino.com, Gold Country Casino & Hotel Box Office or call (530) 538-4560. Age 21+ to attend. Event card subject to change.

