King of the Cage Returns to the Gold Country Casino & Hotel on March 18 for “CRUNCH TIME”

By on
3cb6369e-4060-4fa0-8224-46d86d818bc9

King of the Cage Returns to the Gold Country Casino & Hotel on March 18 for “CRUNCH TIME”
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

King of the Cage Returns to the Gold Country Casino & Hotel on March 18 for “CRUNCH TIME”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (February 6, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, will return to Gold Country Casino & Hotel in Orville, California on Saturday, March 18, 2017 with another world-class mega-event, headlined by a Bantamweight (135 pounds) showdown between Ricky Simon and Benito Lopez and also featuring some of the sport’s top competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Bantamweight 135 lbs.
Ricky Simon (7-1), Vancouver Washington (Gracie Bara) vs. Benito “Golden Boy” Lopez (6-0), Oroville, California (Alpha Male). Simon trains under legendary Fabiano Scherner and has won 14 of his 15 bouts in his professional and amateur career. Lopez, who is undefeated, has won his last 4 fights by finishing all of his opponents in the 1st round.

Co-Main Event – Jr. Flyweight 125 lbs. 
Brian “The Dread Pirate” Wilkinson (2-1), Oakland, California (Oakland MMA) vs. Nick “Lil Ninja” Sperling, Grass Valley, California (Power House MMA and Team Carnage). Wilkerson’s last 2 fights were impressive first round knockouts. Sperling has won his last 3 of 4 bouts.

Welterweight 170 lbs. 
Darrius Flowers, Chicago, Illinois (Elite Boxing Academy) vs. Thomas “Diamond” Powell, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Philly’s Next Champ)

Other Featured Fighters:

  • Brandon Ricetti, Chico, California (Stand Alone) vs. Nathan Espinosa, Sacramento, California (Fighter Inc.)
  • Tony Juarez, Yuba City, California (Clingman’s MMA) vs. Aaron Hedrick, Oroville, California (Team Hedrick)
  • Tyler Hollbrook, Oroville, California (Stand Alone) vs. Jaelon Reid, Orangeville, California (Team Carnage)
  • Anthony Pulliam, Arcada, California (Lost Boys) vs. Ashton Pierce, Redbluff, California (Team Alpha Male)
  • Kyle Gothan, Oroville, California (Kicks by Cole) vs. TBD
  • Ryon Harris, Eugene, Oregon (Peaceful Fighter) vs. Chris Marinelli, Redding, California (Sabotage MMA)
  • Alex Mosier, Grass Valley, California (Power House) vs. TBD
  • Charles Guthrie, Oroville, California (Kicks by Cole) vs. TBD
  • Erin Hunter, Oakland, California (Oakland MMA) vs. TBD
  • Andy Russo, Oakland, California (Oakland MMA) vs. TBD

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. and fights start at 7:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.goldcountrycasino.com, Gold Country Casino & Hotel Box Office or call (530) 538-4560. Age 21+ to attend. Event card subject to change.

###
Upcoming Events
11
FEBRUARY
Reno, NV
Silver Legacy
16
FEBRUARY
Worley, ID
Couer D’Alene Casino
25
FEBRUARY
Niagara Falls, NY
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino
3
MARCH
Carlton, MN
Black Bear Casino Resort
MORE
11
MARCH
Keshena, WI
Menominee Casino Resort
19
SEPTEMBER
Oroville, CA
Bocce League at Ormsby’s
About King of the Cage

After performing over 500 events since its inception in 1998, King of the Cage has proven to be a leader in the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts. No other production has promoted more fights than King of the Cage. KOTC has and continues to promote shows globally, including the United States and foreign countries such as: England, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, Japan, Australia and Philippines.

King of the Cage is available weekly to over 50 million homes in the United States on cable and satellite television on MAVTV, owned by Lucas Oil and also airs in more than 50 countries worldwide.

King of the Cage has been a career staple for countless stars including Ronda Rousey, Forrest Griffin, Quinton Rampage Jackson, Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillishaw, Demetrious Johnson, Robbie Lawler, Rory MacDonald, Rashad Evans, Krazy Horse, Keith Jardine, Mac Danzig, Urijah Faber, Joe Stevenson, and Diego Sanchez.

King of the Cage recently secured a broadcast deal with the UFC, allowing FIGHTPASS to broadcast all events internationally. They also have the rights domestically one year after each event and the initial airings on MAVTV.

Visit at http://www.kingofthecage.com.

MMA Gear

No Comments Yet.

Leave a comment