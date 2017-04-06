King of the Cage Returns to Silver Legacy Resort Casino Reno on May 20th for “FUTURE LEGENDS 36”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (April 6, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno, Nevada on Saturday, May 20, 2017 with another world-class mega-event, headlined by a heavyweight fight featuring Matt McCrary against Reuben Roundstone and featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Heavyweight 265 lbs.

Matt “Big Suga” McCrary from Reno, Nevada (Charles Gracie Jiu-Jitsu) vs. Reuben Roundstone from Lame Deer Mountain, Montana (Dogs of War). McCrary (10 wins) and Roundstone (11 wins) are both top ranked.

Co-Main Event – Welterweight 170 lbs.

JJ “The Sacred Warrior” Torres (13-3) from Las Vegas, Nevada (Torres MMA) vs. Blake Smee (6-1) from Reno, Nevada (Independent). Torres is the son of legendary four-time world champion, Juan “The Ghost Warrior” Torres.

Featured Fight – Women’s Bantamweight 135 lbs.

April Martinich (5-1) from Post Falls, Idaho (Warriors Camp) vs. Autumn Norton (5-2) from Susanville, California (Iron Horse). Martinich is coming off an impressive first round knockout in her last bout.

Featured Fight – Lightweight 155 lbs.

Kaisar Saulebayev from Reno, Nevada (Charles Gracie Jiu-Jitsu) vs. Ray Ostrander from Las Vegas Nevada (Torres MMA)

Other Featured Fighters on the Card:

Justin Griggs, Oscar Sanchez, Joey McKernan, Justin Burrage, Angel Romano, Rocky Batten, Kris Jennings, Kaleigh Burrage, Jade Elkund, Chris Min, James Edwards, Michael Courneya, Kevin Van Delinder, Michael Quinones, Austin Haggerty, Ryan Jones, John Mosby Jaxon Brown and more.

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV and Verizon FiOS (810). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors at 5pm / Fights at 6pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call (775) 325-7401 or go online to www.silverlegacy.com. All ages. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Event card and schedule are subject to change.