King of the Cage Returns to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino with Another Sold Out Show

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (March 1, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, held another sold out event this past weekend on Saturday, February 25 at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York. The show, “Raw Deal,” featured an evening of live MMA fights which was headlined by two world title bouts. Billy Quarantillo defeated Ryan Fillingame to become the new Jr. Welterweight Champion and Solomon Renfro won against Richie Palomino for the vacant amateur welterweight belt.

“Western New York has become a mecca for talented fighters,” stated Terry Trebilcock, Founder and CEO of King of the Cage. “The fans responded once again both at the venue and live on Facebook. We are excited to continue to produce world-class shows at Seneca Resorts & Casinos.”

“Seneca Resorts & Casinos is excited to host the King of the Cage MMA events and their team is doing a great job not only at discovering and featuring the best mixed martial artists WNY has to offer, but bringing in exciting athletes from all across North America and putting them in competitive and exciting fights,” said Christian Printup, Senior Executive Director of Entertainment & Special Events, Seneca Resorts & Casinos. “After the popularity of the Seneca Niagara shows and the sellout crowds there, we are really looking forward to the next show scheduled at Seneca Allegany on May 6th!”

Fight Results:

FIGHT #1 – Middleweight 185 lbs.

Ahmad Alaghananim def. Brandon Hunt, Jr.

Tap Out/Rear Naked Choke

1:33 Round 2

FIGHT #2 – Lightweight 155 lbs.

William Ferguson def. Evan Printup

Tap Out/Arm Bar

2:46 Round 1

FIGHT #3 – Bantamweight 145 lbs.

David Hawker def. Jesse Smith

Tap Out/Guillotine

1:10 Round 1

FIGHT #4 – Lightweight 155 lbs.

Anthony Romero def. Justin Perry

Tap Out/Arm Triangle

1:27 Round 2

FIGHT #5 – Welterweight 170 lbs.- KOTC Amateur World Title

Solomon Renfro def. Tate Nelson

Unanimous Decision (50-45 all judges)

*Renfro wins the KOTC Amateur Welterweight Championship

FIGHT #6 – Lightweight 155 lbs.

Sean Felton, Jr. def. Tom Theocharis

Unanimous Decision (29-28 all judges)

FIGHT #7 – Middleweight 185 lbs.

Eric Herbert def. Victor Jones

TKO/Strikes

2:07 Round 1

FIGHT #8 – Middleweight 185 lbs.

Joe Taylor def. Alejandro Santiago

Unanimous Decision (30-27 all judges)

FIGHT #9 – Flyweight 135 lbs.

Pat Mix def. Albert Martinez

Technical Submission

0:51 Round 1

FIGHT #10 – Jr. Welterweight 160 lbs.- KOTC World Title

Billy Quarantillo def. Ryan Fillingame

TKO/Fillingame could not answer the bell to start Round 3

5:00 Round 2

*Quarantillo becomes the NEW KOTC Jr. Welterweight Champion

This event will be broadcast on April 17, 2017 in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your

local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Upcoming King of the Cage Dates:

*Go to kingofthecage.com to purchase ticketsMarch 3: Carlton, MN—Black Bear Casino Resort

March 11: Keshena, WI—Menominee Casino Resort

March 18: Oroville, CA—Gold Country Casino & Hotel

March 18: Ontario, CA—Citizens Business Bank Arena

April 8: Rio Rancho, NM—Santa Ana Star Center

April 15: Sloan, IA—WinnaVegas Casino Resort

April 15: Las Vegas, NV—Cannery Casino & Hotel

April 29: Wyandotte, MI—Yack Arena

May 6: Salamanca, NY—Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino

May 6: San Jacinto, CA—Soboba Casino

May 13: Washington, PA—The Meadows Racetrack and Casino

May 20: Reno, NV—Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

May 25: Worley, ID—Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel

May 27: Lincoln City, OR—Chinook Winds Casino Resort

About Seneca Resorts & Casinos

Seneca Gaming Corporation operates Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, NY, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in Buffalo, NY, and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca, NY on behalf of the Seneca Nation of Indians. Since opening Seneca Niagara Casino in 2002, Seneca Gaming Corporation has grown into one of the largest private sector employers in Western New York, with 4,000 employees at its three locations. Since opening Seneca Niagara Casino in 2002, Seneca Gaming Corporation has grown into one of the largest private sector employers in Western New York, with 4,000 employees at its three locations. The company operates world-class facilities offering more than 6,400 slot machines, 140 table games, 1,000 hotel rooms, a championship golf course and other related amenities.

For more information, visit www.SenecaCasinos.com . Follow us onFacebook: Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino , Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino , Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino , Twitter: @SenecaCasinos , @SenecaBuffalo , @SenecaAllegany , or Instagram: Instagram.com/SenecaCasinos . #SenecaNiagara, #SenecaBuffalo, #SenecaAllegany.

Seneca Resorts & Casinos…NOTHING ELSE COMES CLOSE!

###