FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE King of the Cage Returns to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino with Another Sold Out Show ANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (March 6, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, April 15, 2017 with another world-class mixed martial arts event, headlined by a featherweight battle between Roderick Sharpe against Asa Carraway and featuring some of the sport’s best competitors. Fight card includes: Main Event – Featherweight 145 lbs.

Roderick “The Quiet One” Sharpe (3-0), from Las Vegas, Nevada (Palomino MMA) vs.

Asa Carraway (3-1) from Riverside, California (Apex MMA) Co-Main Event – Heavyweight 265 lbs.

Robert Torres (1-0) from Upland, California (Team Diamond) vs.

Dequail “Superman” Sims from Flint, Michigan (Boes Boxing) Lightweight 155 lbs.

Clint Treadway (4-1) from Las Vegas, Nevada (Xtreme Couture) vs. Austin Wilson (2-0) from Riverside, California (Apex MMA) Heavyweight 265 lbs.

Mike “Slick” Valdez from Upland, California (Team Diamond) vs.

Altimalala “The Devil” Coffin from Hawaii (9th Isle BJJ/MMA) Other Featured Fights Include: Xavier Vines from Moreno Valley, California (ASG) vs. Ramon Valdez from Norco, California, (Cquence)

Raymond Serrano from Moreno Valley, California (ASG) vs. Andrew Gomez from Las Vegas, Nevada (Uprising MMA)

Brain McCammon from Norco, California (Cquence) vs. Justin Montoya from Palmdale, California

Thomas Gianni from Las Vegas, Nevada (9th Isle BJJ) vs. Christian Vasquez from Las Vegas, Nevada

Jaylon Bates from Las Vegas, Nevada vs. Joseph Chavez from Phoenix, Arizona (9th Isle BJJ)

Esteban Torres from Montclair, California (Team 3) vs. Miguel Villareal, Las Vegas, Nevada (Uprising MMA)

Tofilua Mika from Hawaii (9th Isle BJJ) vs. Victor Sydnor from Victorville, California (Team Diamond) This event will be broadcast live in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 Direct TV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area. Doors open at 5:00 pm. and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cannerycasino.com , Cannery Casino Hotel Box Office or call

(702) 856-5470. Event card subject to change. ###