King of the Cage Returns to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino on February 25 for “RAW DEAL”

R ANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (January 20, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, will return to Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York on Saturday, February 25, 2017 featuring an evening of live MMA fights which will be headlined by two world title bouts that feature current champion Ryan Fillingame battling Billy Quarantillo for the Jr. Welterweight Title and Solomon Renfro against Richie Palomino for the vacant amateur welterweight belt.

Fight card includes:

Jr. Welterweight 160 lbs.- KOTC World Title

Current Champion “Prince” Ryan Fillingame (5-1) from Victorville, California (Team Diamond) vs. Billy Quarantillo (8-2) from Tampa, Florida (Gracie Tampa South). Fillingame is coming off an impressive first round knockout. Quarantillo has an impressive record and is top ranked.

Middleweight 185 lbs.

Joe “Son of a Legend” Taylor from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Alejandro Santiago from Chicago, Illinois (Second City MMA).

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Pat “Patchy” Mix from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. TBD.

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Matt “The Cat” Dimarcantonio from Ontario, Canada (Muay Thai Niagara) vs. TBD.

Middleweight 185 lbs.

Erik Herbert from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Victor Jones from Ionia, Michigan (Pitbull MMA).

Women’s Strawweight 110 lbs.

Melissa Karagianis from Toronto, Canada (6ixMMA) vs. Laken Jowers from Winston Salem, North Carolina (Combat Athletics).

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Sean Felton from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Tom Theocharis from London, Ontario (Adrenaline MMA).

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Mike Shul from Williamsville, New York (Pursue MA) vs. TBD.

Welterweight 170 lbs.- KOTC Amateur World Title

Solomon Renfro (7-1) from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Richie Palomino (3-0) from Santa Ana, California (Rounders MMA). Both fighters are top ranked.

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Anthony Romero from Welland, Ontario (Modern Vision MMA) vs. Justin Perry from Winston Salem, North Carolina (Combat Athletics).

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

David Hawker from Williamsville, New York (Pursue MA) vs. Jesse Smith from Detroit Michigan (Victorious MMA).

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Evan Printup from Buffalo, New York (WNY MMA) vs. Darius Hardrick from Detroit, Michigan (Victorious MMA).

Middleweight 185 lbs.

Cory Nieman from Williamsville, New York (Pursue MA) vs. Brandon Hunt Jr. from Detroit, Michigan (Victorious MMA).

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. and fights start at 7:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available at select Seneca Resort & Casino retail outlets, online at SenecaCasinos.com and Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations, or by phone at 800-745-3000. All Ages. Event card subject to change.

###