King of the Cage Returns to New Mexico at Santa Ana Star Center on April 8 for “STARBOUND”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (March 6, 2017) – King of the Cage returns to New Mexico on Saturday, April 8th, 2017 live at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho with another mega event headlined by a World Title Fight between Anthony Rozema and Desmond Hill and featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Welterweight (170 lbs.) KOTC INTERIM WORLD TITLE BOUT

Anthony “Iron Man” Rozema (5-1) from Rio Rancho, New Mexico (Judgement MMA) vs. Desmond Hill (8-3) from Odessa, Texas (Ruff House MMA). Rozema looks to continue his impressive career, which has produced five devastating finishes in his six professional fights. Hill possesses some of the most outstanding striking in professional MMA.

Co-Main Event – Women’s Atomweight (105 lbs.)

Jayme Hinshaw from Albuquerque, New Mexico (FIT NHB) vs. Cassie “The Hulk” Robb from Casper, Wyoming (303 Training Center).

Featured Event – Bantamweight (135 lbs.)

Nick “Saint Nick” Gonzalez from Albuquerque, New Mexico (Jackson Wink MMA) vs. TBD. Gonzalez will be making his debut with King of the Cage.

Lightweight (155 lbs.)

Sherwin Price (7-1) from Albuquerque, New Mexico (FIT NHB) vs. Jess Martinez (5-0) from Albuquerque, New Mexico (Santa Fe BJJ). This will the professional debut for both fighters who have become two of the most feared opponents. Price won the KOTC World Amateur Championship in 2016.Martinezis the former KOTC 155 Amateur Champion.

Middleweight (185 lbs.)

Bill Albrecht (22 wins) from Oklahoma vs. Roman “La Bestia” Alcantar (5-0) from Mexico.

Other Fighters on the Card:

Chris Brown (Jackson/Wink), Shawn Montoya (FIT NHB), Sterling Peak (PFS), Francisco Dominguez (FIT NHB), Alex Jones (Zia MMA), and more.



This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 5:00 pm. and fights start at 6:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.santaanastarcenter.com or call 888.694.4849. Event card subject to change.