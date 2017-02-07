King of the Cage Returns to Menominee Casino Resort on March 11 for “BLOODY WAR”

R ANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (February 7, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Menominee Casino Resort in Keshena, Wisconsin on Saturday, March 11, 2017 with another world-class mega-event headlined by a Jr. Flyweight World Title showdown between current champion Tim Sosa against Gonzalo Ponce and also including four women’s bouts, along with the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – KOTC Jr. Flyweight World Title 125 lbs.

Current Champion Tim “Timbo Slice” Sosa (8-5), Albuquerque, New Mexico (NM Wildbunch) vs. Gonzalo Ponce (3-0), Reedsburg, Wisconsin (Barbosa JJ Academy). Sosa is top ranked and has won his last two fights decisively. Ponce is undefeated and is one of the top upcoming fighters in his weight division.

Co-Main Event – Women’s Strawweight 115 lbs.

Tiffany Masters, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin (Unified Martial Arts) vs. Miki “Mini Pit” Rogers, Biloxi, Mississippi (Alan Belcher MMA). Masters won her first professional fight with an impressive first round knockout.

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Alex “The Beast” (5-1), Brockway, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin (Unified Martial Arts) vs. TBD

Heavyweight

Chad “Big Rig” Johnson (6-2), Oconto Falls, Wisconsin (Oconto Falls MMA) vs. Shawn Hudler (2-0), Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Jason “Milk and Cookies” Rae, Lyons, Wisconsin (Veneration JJ) vs. Jeff Diaz, Sioux Falls, North Dakota (Next Edge Academy)

Light Heavyweight 205 lbs.

Tim Dunkel, Oconto Falls, Wisconsin (Oconto Falls MMA) vs. TBD

Women’s Strawweight 115 lbs.

Courtney Labuy, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin (Unified Martial Arts) vs. Marisol Ruelas , Chicago, Illinois (Second City MMA)

Light Heavyweight 205 lbs.

Matthew Nielsen, Mount Horeb. Wisconsin vs. Christian Herbeck, Oconto Falls, Wisconsin (Oconto Falls MMA)

Women’s Flyweight 135 lbs.

Taylor Lamonka, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin (Unified Martial Arts) vs. Kylee Martin, Sioux Falls, North Dakota (Next Edge Academy)

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Mitch Connor, Lyons, Wisconsin (Veneration JJ) vs. TBD

Jr. Flyweight 125 lbs.

Arturo Leyva, Reedsburg, Wisconsin (Barbosa JJ Academy) vs. TBD

Women’s Strawweight 115 lbs.

Charity Labuy, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin (Unified Martial Arts) vs. TBD

Middleweight 175 lbs.

Alex Bowers, Appleton, Wisconsin vs. Justin Crum (Grand Rapids, Minnesota)

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6:00pm and Fights at 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Menominee Casino Resort Box Office from 10:00 am – 10:00 pm or at www.cagetix.com Must be 18 or over to attend this event. Event card subject to change.

