King of the Cage Returns to Fort Hall Casino on June 17 for “QUICK DRAW”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (May 16, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Fort Hall Casino inside the Shoshone-Bannock Chiefs Event Center in Fort Hall, Idaho on Saturday, June 17, 2017.with another world-class mega-event headlined by a 155 lb. Lightweight fight between Kerry Lattimer against Scott Thometz and also featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Lightweight 155 lbs.

Kerry “The Batterer” Lattimer, Pocatello, Idaho (Elite Jiu-Jitsu Academy) vs. Scott “Tickle Fight” Thometz, Boise, Idaho (SBG). Both fighters are top ranked and have 10 wins.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight 135 lbs.

Gabriel Pelayo, Blackfoot, Idaho vs. Casey “Wild Style” Johnson, Boise, Idaho.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight 135 lbs.

Vince “Vandetta” Morales (5-1), Boise, Idaho vs. Rowdy Akers (4-1), Layton, Utah (One Hit MMA).

Featured Event – Featherweight 145 lbs.

Anthony Pagliaro, Preston, Idaho (Victory Training Academy) vs. Andrew “Hurricane” Cruz, Pocatello, Idaho

Other Fights Include:

Ryan Wagner vs. Luis Cortez

Ryan Thaxton vs. Chris Hunt

AJ Baxter vs. Angel Valenzuela

Dustin Jones vs. Jose Martinez

Tristen Maes vs. Taylor O’Neil

Aaron Jennings vs. TBA

Stephen Stirewalt vs. TBA

Stephanie Hernandez vs. TBA

Vince Delafuentes vs. TBA

Santiago Moreno vs. TBA

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6 pm and fights start at 7:30 pm. Reserve seating, VIP, and ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.shobangaming.com or at the Fort Hall Casino box office. Event card and schedule are subject to change.