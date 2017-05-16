King of the Cage Returns to Fort Hall Casino on June 17 for “QUICK DRAW”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (May 16, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Fort Hall Casino inside the Shoshone-Bannock Chiefs Event Center in Fort Hall, Idaho on Saturday, June 17, 2017.with another world-class mega-event headlined by a 155 lb. Lightweight fight between Kerry Lattimer against Scott Thometz and also featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Lightweight 155 lbs. 
Kerry “The Batterer” Lattimer, Pocatello, Idaho (Elite Jiu-Jitsu Academy) vs. Scott “Tickle Fight” Thometz, Boise, Idaho (SBG). Both fighters are top ranked and have 10 wins.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight 135 lbs. 
Gabriel Pelayo, Blackfoot, Idaho vs. Casey “Wild Style” Johnson, Boise, Idaho.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight 135 lbs. 
Vince “Vandetta” Morales (5-1), Boise, Idaho vs. Rowdy Akers (4-1), Layton, Utah (One Hit MMA).

Featured Event – Featherweight 145 lbs. 
Anthony Pagliaro, Preston, Idaho (Victory Training Academy) vs. Andrew “Hurricane” Cruz, Pocatello, Idaho

Other Fights Include:
Ryan Wagner vs. Luis Cortez
Ryan Thaxton vs. Chris Hunt
AJ Baxter vs. Angel Valenzuela
Dustin Jones vs. Jose Martinez
Tristen Maes vs. Taylor O’Neil
Aaron Jennings vs. TBA
Stephen Stirewalt vs. TBA
Stephanie Hernandez vs. TBA
Vince Delafuentes vs. TBA
Santiago Moreno vs. TBA

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6 pm and fights start at 7:30 pm. Reserve seating, VIP, and ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.shobangaming.com or at the Fort Hall Casino box office. Event card and schedule are subject to change.

Official Hashtag: #KOTCQuickDraw
About King of the Cage

After performing over 500 events since its inception in 1998, King of the Cage has proven to be a leader in the evolution of Mixed Martial Arts. No other production has promoted more fights than King of the Cage. KOTC has and continues to promote shows globally, including the United States and foreign countries such as: England, Singapore, South Africa, Canada, Japan, Australia and Philippines.

King of the Cage is available weekly to over 50 million homes in the United States on cable and satellite television on MAVTV, owned by Lucas Oil and also airs in more than 50 countries worldwide.

King of the Cage has been a career staple for countless stars including Ronda Rousey, Forrest Griffin, Quinton Rampage Jackson, Daniel Cormier, TJ Dillishaw, Demetrious Johnson, Robbie Lawler, Rory MacDonald, Rashad Evans, Krazy Horse, Keith Jardine, Mac Danzig, Urijah Faber, Joe Stevenson, and Diego Sanchez.

King of the Cage recently secured a broadcast deal with the UFC, allowing FIGHTPASS to broadcast all events internationally. They also have the rights domestically one year after each event and the initial airings on MAVTV.

Visit at http://www.kingofthecage.com.

