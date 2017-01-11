King of the Cage Returns to Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort on February 16 for “NEW BLOOD”

R ANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (January 11, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel in Worley, Idaho on Thursday, February 16, 2017 with another world-class mega-event headlined by a Heavyweight showdown between Daniel Spitz and Matt Howell and also featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – Heavyweight

The main event in the Heavyweight Division, will feature Daniel Spitz from Spokane, Washington (Sikjitsu) fighting Matt Howell from Grants Pass, Oregon (10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu Grants Pass). Spitz (5-0) is undefeated and coming off an impressive first round knockout in 4 seconds.

Co-Main Event – Bantamweight 135 lbs.

Mark “Marky Mark” Coates (6-2) from Coeur D Alene, Idaho (Warrior Camp) battling Eduardo “El Torro” Torres (7-5) from Yakima, Washington (Yakima MMA). Coates has won his last 3 fights and Torres is top ranked.

Featured Fight – Heavyweight

Jamelle “The Beast” Jones (7-3) from Coeur D’Alene, Idaho (Trevor Prangley’s AKA) against Matt “The Attack” Kovacs from Everett, Washington (Catalyst MMA). Both fighters are coming off first round knockouts.

Other fighters appearing on the card will include Bee Nguyen, Cassie Rob, Zane Douglas, Luis Gomez, Andrew Kauppila, Jordan Mackin, Jake Adams, Shane Whiteeagle, Jimmy Dempsey, JR Stevens, Brian Chamberlain, Kevin Lee Johns, Curtis Sneider, Lane Veo, Christian Readily and more.

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6 pm and fights start at 7 pm. Reserve seating, VIP, and ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.cdacasino.com or at the Coeur D’Alene Casino Resort Hotel box office. Event card and schedule are subject to change.

