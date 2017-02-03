  King of the Cage Returns Black Bear Casino Resort on March 3 for “VIOLENT CONFRONTATION”

King of the Cage Returns to Black Bear Casino Resort on March 3 for “VIOLENT CONFRONTATION”

R ANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (February 3, 2017) – King of the Cage, the leader in casino mixed martial arts entertainment, returns to Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton, Minnesota on Friday, March 3, 2017 with another world-class mega-event headlined by a Light Heavyweight World Title showdown between William Hill and Jason Butcher and the co-main event in the Women’s Flyweight Division featuring Janice Meyer against Brenda Gonzales.

Fight card includes:

Main Event – KOTC Light Heavyweight World Title

William “Bill” Hill, Montgomery, Illinois vs. Jason Butcher, Huntington, West Virginia. Hill is a veteran with 23 wins. Butcher has a record of 9-2 and is coming off an impressive first round knockout in his last bout.

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight 135 lbs.

Janice Meyer, Cortland, New York (Cortland Elite MMA) vs. Brenda “Boom Boom” Gonzales, Albuquerque, New Mexico (NM Wildbunch). Both fighters are top ranked.

Welterweight 170 lbs.

Darrius Flowers, Chicago, Illinois (Elite Boxing Academy) vs. Thomas “Diamond” Powell, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Philly’s Next Champ)

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Brandon Apfel, Eagle River, Wisconsin (USA Martial Arts) vs. Jesse Rogge, Proctor, Minnesota (Fr8train MMA)

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Tyeray Knuckles, Racine, Wisconsin (Rothwell MMA) vs. Cody Garness, Cannon Falls, Minnesota (Independent / Cannon Falls)

Jr. Flyweight 125 lbs.

Nathen Long, Newport, Michigan (Team Assassin) vs. Chris Collins, Two Harbors, Minnesota (Warriors of the North)

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Troy Roggenbuck, Zim, Minnesota (Fr8train MMA) vs. TBD

Middleweight 185 lbs.

David J Berg, Duluth, Minnesota (Fr8train MMA) vs. TBD

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Brody Blacketter, Cloquet, Minnesota vs. TBD

Heavyweight 230 lbs.

Garett Olson, Proctor, Minnesota (Fr8train MMA) vs. TBD

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 6:00 pm. and fights start at 7:00 pm. Reserve seating and Ringside tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.blackbearcasinoresort.com or call (888) 771–0777. Event card subject to change.

