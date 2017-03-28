

King of the Cage Debuts at Yack Arena on April 29 for “SUPREMACY”

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (March 27, 2017) – King of the Cage debuts at Yack Arena in Wyandotte, Michigan on Saturday, April 29, 2017 with a world-class mega-event headlined by two World Title fights between current champion Tony Lopez vs. Josh Parisian for the Heavyweight World Title and current champion Sidiah Parker vs. Brandon Hunt for the Middleweight World Title, as well as featuring some of the sport’s most ferocious competitors.

F ight card includes:

Main Event – Heavyweight World Title

Current Champion Tony “Kryptonite” Lopez from Yucaipa, California (Team Kryptonite) vs. Josh Parisian from Brighton, Michigan (Team Scorpion Fighting System). Lopez holds multiple championship belts with 47 wins in his professional career and is the #1 ranked fighter. Parisian (5-1) has won his last 4 fights and is the #1 ranked Heavyweight in Michigan.

Co-Main Event – Middleweight World Title 185 lbs.

Current Champion Sidiah “Rolling Thunder” Parker from Albuquerque, New Mexico (Wild Bunch) vs. Brandon Hunt from Detroit, Michigan (Victorious MMA). This a rematch where Parker won in a close 3 round split decision.

Featured Event – Lightweight 155 lbs.

Troy “Pretty Boy” Lamson (8-2) from Lansing, Michigan (Murcielago MMA) vs. David Newport (4-1) from Madison Heights, Michigan (Fuse MMA). Both fighters are top ranked.

Featured Event – Flyweight 135 lbs.

Derrick “Give Em Hell” Mandell from Dearborn, Michigan (Stars & Strikes MMA) vs. Dave Henry from Ontario, Canada

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Adrian Hadribeaj from Detroit, Michigan vs. TBD

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Drew Morias from Wyandotte, Michigan vs. Ruben Baraiac from Troy, Michigan

Flyweight 135 lbs.

Taylor Moore from Howell Michigan vs. Chucky Mady from Windsor, Canada

Light Heavyweight 205 lbs.

Chad Herrick from Tawas, Michigan vs. Jesse Murray from Toledo, Ohio

Lightweight 155 lbs.

John Chalbeck from Brighton, Michigan vs. Jacob Berghuis from Muskegon, Michigan

Welterweight 170 lbs.

John White from Jackson, Michigan vs. Marco Smallman from Commerce, Michigan

Heavyweight

Leroy Johnson from Detroit, Michigan vs. Ray Lopez from Holland, Michigan

Light Heavyweight 205 lbs.

Victor Torres from Troy, Michigan vs. TBD

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Rick Morias from Taylor, Michigan vs. Bobby Tucker-from Detroit, Michigan

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Vince Murdock from Sacramento, California & formerly Lapeer, Michigan vs. Aurtan Daley from Kalamazoo, Michigan

Middleweight 185 lbs.

Korey Kuppe from Macomb Michigan vs. Alejandro Santiago from Chicago, Illinois

Bantamweight 145 lbs.

Brandon Mclaughlin from Southgate, Michigan vs. Jacob Butler from Muskegon, Michigan

Welterweight 170 lbs.

Brandon Johnson from Lansing, Michigan vs. Khaos Williams from Jackson, Michigan

Heavyweight

Elijah Strong from Ypsilanti, Michigan vs. Anthony Coleman from Detroit, Michigan

Lightweight 155 lbs.

Darius Estell from Detroit, Michigan vs. Travis Ellul from Port Huron, Michigan

***Fight Card Subject to Change***

This event will be broadcast in over 50 million U.S. households on MAVTV (214 DIRECTV, 810 Verizon FiOS). Check your local cable provider for cable station in your area.

Doors open at 4:00 pm. and fights start at 5:00 pm.