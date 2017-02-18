Kevin Aguilar & Andrea Lee Score Highlight Reel Finishes to Win Featherweight & Flyweight Titles on AXS TV FIGHTS: LFA 4

Los Angeles – Feb. 17, 2017 – In a thrilling, back-and-forth main event on AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 4 tonight, Kevin Aguilar (12-1) landed a powerful right hand to knock Damon Jackson (11-2-1) out cold to claim the inaugural featherweight title. In the co-main event, Andrea Lee (6-2) dominated Heather Bassett (4-3) before catching her in an armbar in the third round and winning LFA’s first women’s flyweight belt.

Full highlights from tonight’s broadcast are available to embed via YouTube here: http://bit.ly/LFA4_Highlights

AXS TV FIGHTS: LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 4 was presented by Pat Miletich and “The Voice” Michael Schiavello, along with cageside reporter Ron Kruck, live from the Horseshoe Casino & Hotel in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Official results for LFA 4 are as follows:

Main Event – Featherweight Title Fight – Kevin Aguilar (12-1) defeated Damon Jackson (11-2-1) via KO (punches) at 4:05 in round four.

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Title Fight – Andrea Lee (6-2) defeated Heather Bassett (4-3) via submission (arm bar) at 3:40 in round three.

Welterweight Fight – Derrick Krantz (19-9) defeated Hayward Charles (14-9) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Lightweight Fight – Bryan Billiot (4-0) defeated David Bosnick (7-5) by submission (heel hook) at 0:57 in round two.

Welterweight Fight – Chauncey Foxworth (6-2) defeated Nick Jackson (4-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Lightweight Fight – Brandon Shavers (3-0) defeated Mike Murphy (1-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

