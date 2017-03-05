KARL MOORE DOMINATES IN DUBLIN TO CAPTURE CAGE WARRIORS LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT GOLD

Belfast’s Karl Moore was crowned the Cage Warriors light-heavyweight champion of the world after dominating a bloody war with former TUF veteran Josh Clark at the 3Arena, Dublin.

Moore bossed the overwhelming majority of the contest, earning a landslide victory on all three of the judges’ scorecards, with totals of 49-45, 50-44 and 50-42 reflecting the Northern Irishman’s dominance throughout the title fight.

Moore’s win now means he becomes the latest holder of the Cage Warriors light-heavyweight title, following in the footsteps of Michael Bisping, who has since gone on to earn UFC world championship honours as a middleweight.

The night’s co-main event saw the victorious return of Catherine Costigan, who extended her perfect record under the Cage Warriors banner to 4-0 with a split-decision win over Wendy McKenna.

The two atomweights traded leather for 15 solid minutes that ebbed and flowed as both fighters enjoyed spells in the ascendancy.

But when the score totals were read it was Ireland’s Costigan who ended up with the victory thanks to scores of 28-29, 29-28, 29-28.

Frenchman Arnold Quero got the nod from two of the three judges as he edged out Joe McColgan via split decision after three close, competitive rounds in their lightweight bout contest.

Both men had their fair share of successes throughout the fight and the competitiveness of the fight was reflected in the judges scorecards, with Quero taking home the win with scores of 30-27, 28-29, 29-28 handing him the split-decision victory.

Norway’s Hakon ‘Ferocious’ Foss extended his winning streak to four in a row with an impressive rear-naked choke submission of Martyn Harris as he looks to work his way back to a rematch with the last man to beat him, current CW welterweight champion Karl Amoussou.

And the opening main card fight of the night saw SBG prospect Blaine O’Driscoll claim a eye-catching KO win over Darren O’Gorman.

O’Driscoll started fast, dominating from the top position and leaving O’Gorman with a nasty cut over his right eye as they returned to their corners after Round 1.

And, after the action was paused mid-way through the second round for the doctor to assess the damage to O’Gorman’s face, O’Driscoll closed the show with a beautiful left hand to claim the knockout victory.

CAGE WARRIORS 81: MAIN CARD RESULTS

Karl Moore def Josh Clark via unanimous decision (49-45, 50-44, 50-42)

Catherine Costigan def Wendy McKenna via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Arnold Quero def Joe McColgan via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Hakon Foss def Martyn Harris via submission (rear-naked choke), R1

Blaine O’Driscoll def Darren O’Gorman via KO (punch), R2

