JU THAI face fellow rookie TUF 25 FINALE

The mining fighter Juliana Lima, Ju Thai, signed for his next fight in the UFC. On July 7, she faces newcomer Amanda Ribas at the TUF 25 Finale in Las Vegas.Juliana, who for nearly two years lies in the state of Texas, in the United States comes from victory over JJ Aldrich unanimous decision in December 2016.

Ju Thai has been preparing for a long time at Gracie Barra Texas with the master Vinicius “Draculino” Magellan while waiting for a new fight: “I have wanted to have been fighting for some time, but I’m ready and now we with all the final preparations for the next battle, “said Ju Thai.

The Brazilian recognizes the talent of her opponent, but be prepared to ensure another victory in the UFC, “She’s a tough girl with a very strong ground game.I’m very well trained and must use all my experience to my advantage, “said Juliana.

The fight with Amanda Ribas will be the sixth of Ju Thai inside the UFC. In the other five fights, it brings a cartel with 3 wins and 2 losses. In MMA career as professional, Ju Thai has 9 wins and 3 losses.

(Reuters / UFC)