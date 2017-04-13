JOYA JUNIOR FIGHT LEAGUE #1
JOYA JUNIOR FIGHT LEAGUE #1
The long-awaited date & venue is now set for the first collaboration between Contender Promotions ‘ own Garry Bell, and Duel Fight Sports ‘ David Weild. 2nd July 2017
In association with the WKA – World Kickboxing Association – JOYA Fight League aims to showcase the the best of local & national kickboxing talent, on an exclusive, junior – only, Summer Gala, to be held at Newcastle ‘s NE6 Suite.
All junior fighters will wear Joya Fight Gear gloves and bodyshields for K-1 Light, and gloves for the Light-contact and Full-contact divisions.
‘JOYA’ is one of Europe’s leading fight brands with some of the World’s leading fighters wearing them. Joya also sponsors the biggest kickboxing promotion in the World – GLORY!
JOYA Fight League #1 will feature ‘K-1 and Kickboxing ‘ bouts, for competitors aged between 5-19 years of age.
PLEASE GET IN TOUCH ASAP TO REGISTER YOUR JUNIOR FIGHTERS.
Categories:
Light-contact Kickboxing (juniors only)
K-1 Light (juniors only)
For fair matching, please include:
Name
Gym
Age
Height
Weight
Record(s)
Training Duration